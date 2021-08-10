Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Kicks Off Amid Delta Variant Surge In The US

The 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off on Friday, August 5, 2021 in South Dakota amidst fears of becoming a super-spreader event, even as COVID-19 cases rise in the US state. According to local reports from South Dakota, the first few days of this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been among the busiest in recent years. Some 7,00,000 people are expected to attend this year's 10-day event, which will go on till August 15, 2021. The South Dakota city of Sturgis has fewer than 7,000 residents, but will be the state's busiest during the annual motorcycle rally.

Also Read: Study Links 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally To 2,50,000 COVID-19 Cases

The rally has no vaccination, testing or masking requirements as people ride outdoors but also gather at tattoo parlours, bars, campsites and packed concerts.

One study after last year's event linked the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to over 2,50,000 new cases across the US. Last year's event was attended by over 5,00,000 participants. The rally has no vaccination, testing or masking requirements as people ride outdoors but also gather at tattoo parlours, bars, campsites and packed concerts. Masks are not mandatory at the rally, although local officials said they are making COVID-19 tests, masks and hand sanitiser available and temporarily allowing alcohol to be consumed outdorrs, only using a special souvenir cup, to keep people from gathering as much indoors.

Also Read: 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally COVID-19 Tracking May Be Impossible

Nearly 5,00,000 people attended the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which is considered to have been linked to thousands of new COVID-19 cases across the US.

Even this year, health experts are raising concerns that the rally will lead to a spike in cases due to the delta variant and low vaccination rate in the Black Hills area. And like last year, experts fear that the coronavirus will spread across the country as riders return home, after attending the crowded 10-day rally. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US's top infectious-disease doctor said that he's "very concerned" the event could spur a new surge across the US. The annual Sturgis rally has been one of the most controversial mass gatherings to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. This year's rally is being held even as a surge of new infections linked to the highly infectious delta variant has led to concerns across the US.