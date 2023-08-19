Login

Super Car Club Garage Launches GS Design Interior Customisation Vertical

New vertical will offer car interior customisation and fabrication services for a range of cars.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

19-Aug-23 10:50 AM IST

Highlights

  • New verticle to focus on car interior customisation
  • Unveils customised interiors for the Toyota Innova Crysta and Force Traveller
  • Company already received 20 orders for customised interiors for the Innova and Traveller

Super Car Club Garage (SCCG) has branched out into vehicle interior customisation and fabrication with its new GS Design vertical. Under the new business, SCCG will offer a whole host of interior customisation options for a range of cars. Company Chairman and Founder Gautam Hari Singhania said that the company had already received 20 orders for customised interiors within the first week of the new business being launched.

 

Commenting on the launch, Gautam Hari Singhania said; “GS Designs is the epitome of our luxury from Super Car Club Garage. This one of its kind offering in the country is set to raise the bar of automobile customisations through options that reflect one’s own personality. In addition to the services offered by SCCG such as restoration, customisation and fabrication services, GS Design will elevate the entire automobile experience treating every vehicle like a work of art.”

Customised Innova interior featured two powered seats at the rear along with a fixed partition separating the front seats from the rear cabin.

 

At the event, GS Design unveiled customized interiors for the Innova Crysta and the Force Traveller though Singhania revealed that the company planned to expand to offer customized interiors for a range of MPVs as well as expand into doing vanity van interiors.

 

The customised Innovas featured a four-seat cabin with the driver and rear passengers separated by a permanent partition. The standard second and third-row seats made way for a pair of powered recliners with ottomans while the partition wall housed a television. The cars also featured WiFi and telephones installed in the passenger compartment.

Custom Force Traveller Interior featured a rear-facing sofa and three individual powered recliners.

 

The Traveller meanwhile featured an upgraded cabin similar to a business jet with a rear-facing sofa seat against the wall separating the driver and co-driver from the passenger compartment and three front-facing individual electrically adjustable seats.

 

Aside from launching the new car customisation program, Singhania also revealed that he was looking into expanding into interior design for aircraft.

# Super Car Club Garage

