Suzuki Motorcycles Considering Electric Two-Wheelers For The Indian Market

The electric vehicle space is the new up-and-coming segment in the Indian automobile market, particularly in the two-wheeler space. While the space is currently dominated by start-ups Suzuki Motorcycles India could join the likes of Bajaj and TVS in the space in the future. Speaking to carandbike on the sidelines of the 62nd SIAM Annual Convention, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd revealed that the company was considering an electric scooter for India though there were concerns over the existing infrastructure in place as well as cost.

Speaking to carandbike, Handa said, “At this point in time we are actively looking at that space (EV). It would not be proper for me to say that we are going to come out with an electric vehicle almost immediately. But yes, we are looking at the space and we feel that there are a lot of certainties, uncertainties which are still around the overall EV ecosystem. No doubt that the FAME II subsidy has given a fillip to the category. So far our experiences I don't mean to say that the projections being made are wrong, but so far, the initial customer response, if you look at it compared to a low base on percentage terms, it looks (like) fantastic growth, but the penetration is much, much lower than what one had expected when FAME II was introduced.”

Also read: Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Scooter Revealed In Patent Images

A test mule of an all-electric Suzuki Burgman has been spied testing on Indian roads in recent years

Handa attributed the lower-than-expected penetration of EVs in the Indian market to technology and ecosystem constraints.

“Capability wise we are capable. In the parent organisation, the capability exists to develop an electric scooter. It has been done in the past as well. So that is not the issue. We are more concerned on the business case,” Handa said.

Also Read: Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Spotted On Test Yet Again

Handa cited the cost of ownership for EVs as being a stumbling block with the prices becoming attractive only post subsidies offered by the government. He added that it was uncertain if the subsidies would be carried forward following the elapse of the timeline of the scheme. The FAME II scheme was introduced in 2019 originally for a period of 3 years which was further extended by another 2 years.

An all-electric version of Suzuki's Burgman maxi-styled scooter has been spotted testing on Indian roads as far back as 2020. More recently, patents related to the scooter were revealed showing parts of the running gear of the powertrain.