Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Spied Testing Yet Again

Mass market two-wheeler manufacturers like TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto now have a fully electric scooter in their model line-up. And now, Suzuki Motorcycle India may very well launch the Burgman Street Electric in the coming months. The scooter has been spotted testing again in Delhi NCR and from the looks of it, the model seems to be near ready for production. The overall design continues to be identical to the ICE version of the Burgman Street. Suzuki has been testing the Burgman Street EV for close to six months now.

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In April 2021

(The Suzuki Burgman Street EV is like to have a design similar to the ICE variant)

The Suzuki Burgman Street electric test mule continues to wear the same white and blue colours as before and other parts such as the dual shock absorbers at the rear, a new rear fender along with a new rear tyre hugger. The new electric model could also get features like LED headlight, USB charging port, a digital instrument console, smartphone connectivity and so on. The alloy wheels on the test mules are similar in design to the ones on the regular ICE model. The otherwise large underseat storage may be taken up by the battery and other electrical components.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 Recalled In India Over Engine Vibrations

There are no details available on the specifications of the motor and the battery but we expect Suzuki to launch an EV which will have similar specifications to the likes of other electric scooters like the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak. Expect the scooter to have a range of about 75 km or so along with a top speed of 65-70 kmph. The scooter is likely to be launched in India before the end of 2021.

Source: Gaadiwaadi

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.