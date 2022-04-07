Suzuki V-Strom SX Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.11 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched the new Suzuki V-Strom SX in India, marking the entry of Suzuki into the 250 cc adventure sports touring segment. The 250 ccc V-Strom SX takes styling and design inspiration from its bigger siblings in the V-Strom family. According to Suzuki Motorcycle India, the beak design of the V-Strom SX has been inspired by the legendary Suzuki DR-Z racer and the DR-BIG off-road models and has been made specifically for the V-Strom SX. The bike is available in three colours, Champion Yellow No. 2, Pearl Blaze Orange, and Glass Sparkle Black, and will be available at all Suzuki Premium dealerships across India.

Speaking on the launch, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We feel delighted to announce our entry in the 250 cc adventure sports segment with the launch of V-Strom SX. The All-New V-Strom SX has been manufactured to cater to the needs of the riders who like a versatile sports adventure tourer. V-Strom SX will be perfectly suitable for city and highway riding as well as to explore various kinds of adventure terrains on a motorcycle.

Today, motorcycles have evolved as an extension of their owner's personality and riders look at their motorcycle as a partner rather than just a vehicle to commute. We are confident that with its all-around capabilities, V-Strom SX will perfectly blend with the latest demands of Indian riders. All-New 250cc sports adventure tourer has been conceptualized to follow the footsteps of its big brother and make people fall in love with its performance on daily basis, touring capabilities, and features.”

The engine is based on the Suzuki Gixxer 250 series, with the 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled single overhead cam (SOHC), four-valve engine, making 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. Compared to the Gixxer 250, the V-Strom SX has more ground clearance of 205 mm and has a kerb weight of 167 kg. Fuel tank capacity remains the same at 12 litres.

According to Suzuki, the 250 cc adventure sports tourer has adapted analytic technology from MotoGP that was used to develop the valves, shim type roller rocker arms retainers, and pistons to reduce weight. The V-Strom SX's engine has a piston which contributes to increased output and better fuel efficiency, and the engine can handle a wide variety of situations, from riding in town to high-speed cruising, according to Suzuki. Sensors provide data to the electronic fuel injection system to monitor and deliver the ideal amount of fuel to match riding conditions.

The Suzuki V-Strom SX also comes with Suzuki Easy Start System, Bluetooth connectivity via the Suzuki Ride Connect app, which offers features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert, WhatsApp Alert display and missed call, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and the estimated time of arrival. A USB outlet on the left side of the instrument cluster can charge a device. It glows blue making it easy to spot and use even in low light situations. The missed call alert and caller ID feature are available only on Android systems. The Suzuki V-Strom SX will compete with the likes of the KTM 250 Adventure and the Benelli TRK 251 in India.