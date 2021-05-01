carandbike logo
search

Target To Construct Roads Worth ₹ 15 Lakh Crore In 2 Years: Nitin Gadkari

The minister was confident that the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways will achieve the target of 40 kilometres per day of highways construction in the current fiscal.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Minister invited the US companies to invest in infrastructure and MSME sectors in India. expand View Photos
The Minister invited the US companies to invest in infrastructure and MSME sectors in India.

There has been a big push for infrastructure in the past few years and according to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, this will be a continuous effort made by the government. As reported by ANI, addressing the Indo-US Partnership Vision Summit through video conferencing on Friday, the Minister said the growth of infrastructure that the government is giving utmost priority to the development of infrastructure and has set a target of road construction of worth Rs 15 lakh crores in next two years.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari Aims To Cut Road Accident Deaths By 50% In Next 4 Years: Report​

krqn4d5

Nitin Gadkari also said that the government is permitting 100 per cent FDI in the road sector.

The minister was confident that the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways will achieve the target of 40 kilometres per day of highways construction in the current fiscal. He also said that the government is permitting 100 per cent FDI in the road sector.

During the summit Gadkari said that in the new era of bilateral relations, the national interests of India and the United States are converging and there is growing confidence between both the administrations that all outstanding trade issues will be resolved and major trade agreements will be signed soon.

0 Comments

The Minister invited the US companies to invest in infrastructure and MSME sectors in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Mahindra & Mahindra Acquires Meru Cabs Fully With A Fresh Investment Of Rs. 98 Crore
Mahindra & Mahindra Acquires Meru Cabs Fully With A Fresh Investment Of Rs. 98 Crore
2021 Kia Sonet And Seltos SUVs Launched In India
2021 Kia Sonet And Seltos SUVs Launched In India
Car Sales April 2021: Maruti Suzuki Records Month-on-Month Growth of 2.37 Per Cent
Car Sales April 2021: Maruti Suzuki Records Month-on-Month Growth of 2.37 Per Cent
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities