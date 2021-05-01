The Minister invited the US companies to invest in infrastructure and MSME sectors in India.

There has been a big push for infrastructure in the past few years and according to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, this will be a continuous effort made by the government. As reported by ANI, addressing the Indo-US Partnership Vision Summit through video conferencing on Friday, the Minister said the growth of infrastructure that the government is giving utmost priority to the development of infrastructure and has set a target of road construction of worth Rs 15 lakh crores in next two years.

Nitin Gadkari also said that the government is permitting 100 per cent FDI in the road sector.

The minister was confident that the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways will achieve the target of 40 kilometres per day of highways construction in the current fiscal. He also said that the government is permitting 100 per cent FDI in the road sector.

During the summit Gadkari said that in the new era of bilateral relations, the national interests of India and the United States are converging and there is growing confidence between both the administrations that all outstanding trade issues will be resolved and major trade agreements will be signed soon.

The Minister invited the US companies to invest in infrastructure and MSME sectors in India.

