Tata Harrier XMS Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 17.20 lakh

Tata has added a new variant to the Harrier line-up, the XMS. Available in both manual and automatic guise, the new XMS variant is priced from Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it between the existing XM and XT variants. The new variant costs about Rs 1.10 lakh more than the regular XM variant and packs in additional features over the latter.

Coming to equipment, the most notable addition to the XMS is the panoramic sunroof. The new variant is now the most affordable panoramic sunroof-equipped variant of the Tata SUV. The 7.0-inch touchscreen additionally now packs in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay while the audio system is updated to now offer 8 speakers in place of 6.

The new XMS variant adds in a panoramic sunroof, smartphone connectivity, reverse camera and more.

A reverse camera has also been added to the equipment list as are auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. The other features have been carried over from the standard XM variant.

Tata’s made no change to the engine line-up with the familiar 168 bhp 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine sitting under the bonnet. For the gearbox, buyers can choose from a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic.