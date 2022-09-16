  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Harrier XMS Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 17.20 lakh

Tata Harrier XMS Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 17.20 lakh

New mid-spec variant gets the addition of a panoramic sunroof among some other features.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
16-Sep-22 06:15 PM IST
Tata Harrier XMS Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 17.20 lakh banner
Highlights
  • XMS priced about Rs 1.10 lakh more than the standard XM
  • New variant is the most affordable panoramic sunroof-equipped Harrier trim
  • Additional features include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reverse camera and auto headlamps and wipers

Tata has added a new variant to the Harrier line-up, the XMS. Available in both manual and automatic guise, the new XMS variant is priced from Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it between the existing XM and XT variants. The new variant costs about Rs 1.10 lakh more than the regular XM variant and packs in additional features over the latter.

Coming to equipment, the most notable addition to the XMS is the panoramic sunroof. The new variant is now the most affordable panoramic sunroof-equipped variant of the Tata SUV. The 7.0-inch touchscreen additionally now packs in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay while the audio system is updated to now offer 8 speakers in place of 6.

The new XMS variant adds in a panoramic sunroof, smartphone connectivity, reverse camera and more.

A reverse camera has also been added to the equipment list as are auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. The other features have been carried over from the standard XM variant.

Tata’s made no change to the engine line-up with the familiar 168 bhp 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine sitting under the bonnet. For the gearbox, buyers can choose from a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Related Articles
Tata Harrier XMS Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 17.20 lakh
Tata Harrier XMS Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 17.20 lakh
6 hours ago
Tata Motors Introduces Updated Range Of Light, Intermediate & Heavy Trucks
Tata Motors Introduces Updated Range Of Light, Intermediate & Heavy Trucks
11 days ago
Tata Motors Jet Edition First Look: Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Receives Festive Season Update
Tata Motors Jet Edition First Look: Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Receives Festive Season Update
15 days ago
Auto Sales August 2022: Tata Passenger Vehicle Sales Grow 68% In India
Auto Sales August 2022: Tata Passenger Vehicle Sales Grow 68% In India
15 days ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh