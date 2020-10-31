New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20

Ahead of its launch, Tata Motors took a dig at the upcoming i20 through a video on the spooky festival of Halloween.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
1,311  Views
The upcoming Hyundai i20 will be the safest iteration to hit our market expand View Photos
The upcoming Hyundai i20 will be the safest iteration to hit our market

Highlights

  • Tata Motors took dig at the upcoming i20 premium hatchback
  • The new-generation Hyundai i20 will be launched in India on November 5
  • The new-gen Hyundai i20 will be exported to global markets

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch the new generation Hyundai i20 premium hatchback in the country early next month. Hyundai's all-new i20 premium hatchback will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo. Ahead of its launch, Tata Motors took a dig at the upcoming i20 through a video on social media. The post read, "You can i the trick 20 times, but it's the treat that you fall for."

Also Read: Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet​

The message was very clear in the tweet, calling the i20 a trick and the Altroz a treat. We wait to see if Hyundai has anything to say though. The i20 will take the fight to the Altroz and promises to be one of the most feature rich premium hatchback in the segment. The upcoming Hyundai i20 will be the safest iteration to hit our market with increased equipment and improved crashworthiness. The South Korean automaker is already accepting bookings for the premium car with a token amount of ₹ 21,000. Interested buyers can book the car via the brand's official online booking platform or any authorised dealership across the country.

The premium hatchback space is very crucial for carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, as the segment has continued to show growth and volumes. Precisely why, Maruti Suzuki Baleno has dominated the space followed by the Hyundai i20. Tata's latest entrant in the segment is the Altroz, that has helped the carmaker to cater a fair bit of customers.

Newsbeep

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback was introduced in India earlier this January alongside the updated Tiago, Tigor and the Nexon. It is one of the safest cars from the Indian car manufacturers to get a five-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash test. It is the second car from Tata's stable to get perfect five-star safety ratings after the Nexon subcompact SUV.

hmhgm8t

Hyundai i20 To Be Exported From India To Global Markets

Also Read: Third-Generation Hyundai i20 To Be Exported From India To Global Markets

0 Comments

The all-new Hyundai i20 is a very important product for the carmaker in India. It will be interesting to see, how Hyundai responds to Tata Motors' dig at its premium offering. We believe that a competitive rivalry is a must unless it's an offensive one. Happy Halloween everyone!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range
MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet
Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Formula E: Former Mahindra Racing Driver Jerome d'Ambrosio Announces Retirement, Joins Venturi Racing As Deputy Team Principal
Formula E: Former Mahindra Racing Driver Jerome d'Ambrosio Announces Retirement, Joins Venturi Racing As Deputy Team Principal
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range
MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range
Oil Falls On Demand Concerns, Posts Second Monthly Decline
Oil Falls On Demand Concerns, Posts Second Monthly Decline
Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet
Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet
Qualcomm, FedEx, Auto Executives To Propose Transport Policies For World In Transition
Qualcomm, FedEx, Auto Executives To Propose Transport Policies For World In Transition
F1: Kimi Raikkonen To Race In 2021 As Alfa Romeo Announce Driver Line-up Next Season
F1: Kimi Raikkonen To Race In 2021 As Alfa Romeo Announce Driver Line-up Next Season
Mahindra Atom Electric Quadricycle Spotted Testing
Mahindra Atom Electric Quadricycle Spotted Testing
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Omega Seiki Signs MoU With Italian Engineering And Technology Companies
Omega Seiki Signs MoU With Italian Engineering And Technology Companies
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
New Gen Honda Amaze Review: A Wave Of Change
New Gen Honda Amaze Review: A Wave Of Change
2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Review
2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Review
Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Review
Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Review

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
New Gen Honda Amaze Review: A Wave Of Change
New Gen Honda Amaze Review: A Wave Of Change
2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Review
2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Review
Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Review
Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities