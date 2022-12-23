Tata Motors Targets Delivering 20,000 Tiago EVs To Customers Within Five Months

Tata Motors is aiming to complete the deliveries of the first 20,000 units of the Tiago EV within the first five months of deliveries commencing. Tata launched its most affordable EV in India in late September with bookings commencing the following month. Deliveries meanwhile are set to commence from January 2023.

Speaking to carandbike, Shailesh Chandra, President, Tata motors Passenger Vehicles & Electric Mobility, “We will commence deliveries from the second half of January though we will focus on test drive vehicles prior to that. In the first half of January, we will focus on making test drive and display cars available and in the second half we are aiming to deliver around 1,500 units. In the next 4 or 5 months, we are aiming to deliver 20,000 units to customers.”

Chandra however added that the target was a bit of a stretch for the company though it had been planning on how to achieve these numbers. Chandra also revealed that the demand for the medium-range Tiago EV was better than the company had expected.

“For me also it was a surprise. I had thought that the demand for the medium-range model would be low but quite a good fraction (of the bookings) are for the medium-range models,” he revealed. Chandra did not reveal any numbers for the bookings for the medium range but said that the bias was still towards the long-range model.

The Tiago EV is available in a choice of four variants – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux, with the lower and mid-spec variants offered with a smaller 19.2 kWh battery pack. Higher variants meanwhile come with a 24kWh battery with the XT variant available with the option of both battery packs.

The 19.2 kWh pack offers a claimed range of up to 250km per charge (MIDC) while the larger pack offers a range of up to 315 km (MIDC). The electric motor output also varies depending on the battery pack. The smaller unit is paired with a 45 kW motor that develops 110 Nm of peak torque while the larger pack comes paired with a stronger 55 kW motor developing 114 Nm.