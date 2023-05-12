  • Home
Tata Punch Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone

Tata Punch subcompact SUV has recorded sales of 2,00,000 units since its launch 19 months ago.
authorBy Jafar Rizvi
12-May-23 03:56 PM IST
Tata Punch 2 lakh
  • The car crossed the production mark within 2 years of its launch
  • In August 2022, Tata Punch recorded a 1 lakh sales milestone
  • The brand took the announcement to its social media

Tata Motors has announced that it has clocked the 2-lakh unit milestone for its micro-SUV and one of the most important products in its line-up, the Tata Punch. The present-day passenger vehicle from Tata has crossed the production mark within two years of its launch. Earlier, in August 2022, Tata Punch recorded a 1 lakh sales milestone within 10 months of its launch. It has received an overwhelming response since its launch, beating all other Tata cars in sales records.

Tata shared the announcement on its social media platforms and expressed that "The 200,000 Punch rolls out, and we are filled with joy and excitement! Thank you, India, for choosing Tata Punch, the SUV that #vibeswithyou, and making it #2FastTo2Lakh in just 19 months! Keep packing a punch, and stay tuned for further exciting updates.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Group Sees A Growth Of 8% YoY In Global Sales In Q4 FY23

 

There are several factors that contribute to the success of the Tata Punch. The car boasts an impressive array of smart features that make efficient use of its cabin space. These include additions such as a key bin located between the front seats, bottle holders, and an umbrella nook built into the front doors. The car also offers a cooled glove box and a total of 25 utility spaces spread throughout the cabin.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon Crosses 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone

 

The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron engine that produces 85 bhp at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque. The micro-SUV has 26 variants and eight colour options.

