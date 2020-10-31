New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles

According to the State Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy, the electric vehicles will be applicable for this offer only if they are purchased and registered within the state.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The EV policy was earlier passed by the Telangana cabinet in August expand View Photos
The EV policy was earlier passed by the Telangana cabinet in August

Highlights

  • 100% exemption on road tax and registration fee for electric tractors
  • The electric vehicle policy will be effective from 2020 to 2030
  • Telangana became the third state to adopt a comprehensive EV policy
Tech News

To promote electric vehicle usage, the Telangana government has rolled out a 10 year EV policy where it plans to attract investments of more than $4 billion. The EV policy says that the State will be offering 100 per cent exemption of road tax and registration fee on electric vehicles purchased and registered in the state. Telangana became the third state to adopt a comprehensive EV policy after Gujarat and Delhi. Under this policy, the government has proposed specific demand-side incentives to incentivise usage of EVs in the state including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial passenger vehicles, CVs, private cars and tractors.

Also Read: Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles​

According to the State Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy, all the electric vehicles will be applicable for this offer only if they are purchased and registered within the state. The policy was launched by Telangana Ministers KT Rama Rao and Ajay Kumar which will be effective from 2020 to 2030.

2vtvbqlc

First two lakh e-2 wheelers exempted from road tax and registration fee

Newsbeep

The state will be exempting 100 per cent road tax and registration fees on first two-lakh electric two-wheelers, 20,000 electric three-wheelers, 20,000 electric commercial vehicles and 500 electric buses purchased and registered in the state as per the existing guidelines applicable for tractors by the Transport Department. The government will also be providing 100 per cent incentives on 5,000 electric cars, out of which half will be reserved for commercial purposes, such as taxi and tourist cabs. The policy also gives 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fee for electric tractors.

As far as the charging infrastructure is concerned, the state government said that the availability and accessibility of the EV charging setup will be a pre-requisite for penetration of electric vehicles. Thus, the government will be focusing on setup initial batch of fast charging stations in Hyderabad and other towns in a phased manner.

Also Read: Okinawa Announces Festive Season Offers On Electric Two-Wheelers​

0 Comments

The Telangana government will also be extending tailor-made benefits to mega as well as strategic projects on case to case basis. As per the policy, investment of over 200 crore in plant and machinery or employment to more than 15,000 people shall be categorised under the mega project. The state government has already signed MoUs with five firms that will be investing in the EV space.
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Omega Seiki Signs MoU With Italian Engineering And Technology Companies
Omega Seiki Signs MoU With Italian Engineering And Technology Companies
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
Hyundai's Motional Partners With Via To Launch U.S. Robotaxi Service In 2021
Hyundai's Motional Partners With Via To Launch U.S. Robotaxi Service In 2021
Third-Generation Hyundai i20 To Be Exported From India To Global Markets
Third-Generation Hyundai i20 To Be Exported From India To Global Markets
Rapido Launches Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai
Rapido Launches Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
TVS Net Profit Falls 23 Per Cent, Revenue Up 6 Per Cent In Q2 FY21
TVS Net Profit Falls 23 Per Cent, Revenue Up 6 Per Cent In Q2 FY21
Geely's EV Unit Polestar Seeks To Raise Around $900 Million: Report
Geely's EV Unit Polestar Seeks To Raise Around $900 Million: Report
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Toyota To Invest $500 Million In KDDI To Deepen Ties For 'Connected Car'
Toyota To Invest $500 Million In KDDI To Deepen Ties For 'Connected Car'
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities