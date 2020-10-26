New Cars and Bikes in India
Okinawa Announces Festive Season Offers On Electric Two-Wheelers

Okinawa is offering a gift voucher worth Rs. 6,000 on bookings, as well as a lucky draw with the first prize of an Okinawa R30 electric scooter.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
Okinawa rolls out festive season offers on its electric two-wheelers
Okinawa rolls out festive season offers on its electric two-wheelers

Highlights

  • Okinawa announces lucky draw amongst customers; 10 winners will be chosen
  • First prize will be an Okinawa R30 slow-speed electric scooter
  • Okinawa also announced assured gifts and gift vouchers worth Rs. 6,000

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa has announced festive season offers on its range of electric two-wheelers in India. Okinawa has announced a lucky draw amongst customers of Okinawa scooters and 10 buyers will be selected under the lucky draw who will get gifts, with the first lucky winner getting a chance to take home the Okinawa R30 slow speed scooter. The offer will be valid during the festive season, starting October 24, 2020 until November 15, 2020. Winners of the lucky draw will be announced on November 30, 2020. Okinawa has also announced assured gifts with every booking of an Okinawa electric two-wheeler. Buyers will also get a gift voucher worth ₹ 6,000 on their online and offline bookings.

3rqjfku4

The Okinawa R30 is a low-speed scooter, with a top speed of just 25 kmph

"Due to the pandemic, a lot of industries faced slowdown including the automotive industry. However, after lockdown got lifted, we received an overwhelming response from our customers. Now that people are opting for personal vehicles following social distancing, they are getting inclined towards EVs. Witnessing this shift from ICE (internal combustion engines) to EV (electroc vehicles) in the society deserves a huge acknowledgement. The offers from Okinawa intend to share the same spirit with the customers while we together embark towards the larger aim of the pollution- free country," said Jeetender Sharma- MD, Okinawa.

cc6cn6lg

The custom paint option on the Okinawa scooters are offered at a premium of ₹ 15,000

Okinawa had recently launched online booking of its electric vehicles through the official website to offer convenience to its customers. On the digital platform of Okinawa, buyers can also opt for custom theme painted scooters from an array of options. Professional artists have hand painted the unique thesmes using high-quality paints. With the announcement of the offers, Okinawa expects sales to increase by 40 per cent during the current festive season.

Okinawa Praise

Scooter, 170 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa Praise
Price Starts
₹ 59,889 - 71,990
EMI Starts
₹ 1,975 11.5% / 3 yrs

Okinawa Ridge

Scooter, 80 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa Ridge
Price Starts
₹ 43,702
EMI Starts
₹ 1,441 11.5% / 3 yrs

Okinawa i-Praise

Scooter, 160 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa i-Praise
Price Starts
₹ 1.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,792 11.5% / 3 yrs

Okinawa R30

Scooter, 60 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa R30
Price Starts
₹ 58,992
EMI Starts
₹ 1,945 11.5% / 3 yrs

Okinawa Lite

Scooter, 50 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa Lite
Price Starts
₹ 59,990
EMI Starts
₹ 1,978 11.5% / 3 yrs

Okinawa Ridge Plus

Scooter, 100 Km/Full Charge
Okinawa Ridge Plus
Price Starts
₹ 71,227
EMI Starts
₹ 2,143 11.5% / 3 yrs
Okinawa Bike Launch, Triumph Tiger 900, Suzuki Retail Operations
03:02
Okinawa Bike Launch, Triumph Tiger 900, Suzuki Retail Operations
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-May-20 07:53 PM IST
Okinawa Praise Electric Scooter Launch 827x510 61513759378
Okinawa Praise Electric Scooter Launch 827x510 61513759378
Okinawa Praise Launch 827x510 41513676124
Okinawa Praise Launch 827x510 41513676124
Okinawa Praise Launched In India 1024x719
Okinawa Praise Launched In India 1024x719
9 141417 151452 5613
9 141417 151452 5613
10 141417 151452 5145
10 141417 151452 5145
11 141417 151449 9718
11 141417 151449 9718
Okinawa I Praise
Okinawa I Praise
Okinawa I Praise 3
Okinawa I Praise 3
Okinawa Ridge Plus Alloyewheels
Okinawa Ridge Plus Alloyewheels
Okinawa Ridge Plus Boot Space
Okinawa Ridge Plus Boot Space
Okinawa Ridge Plus Detachablebattery
Okinawa Ridge Plus Detachablebattery
