Okinawa Announces Festive Season Offers On Electric Two-Wheelers

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa has announced festive season offers on its range of electric two-wheelers in India. Okinawa has announced a lucky draw amongst customers of Okinawa scooters and 10 buyers will be selected under the lucky draw who will get gifts, with the first lucky winner getting a chance to take home the Okinawa R30 slow speed scooter. The offer will be valid during the festive season, starting October 24, 2020 until November 15, 2020. Winners of the lucky draw will be announced on November 30, 2020. Okinawa has also announced assured gifts with every booking of an Okinawa electric two-wheeler. Buyers will also get a gift voucher worth ₹ 6,000 on their online and offline bookings.

The Okinawa R30 is a low-speed scooter, with a top speed of just 25 kmph

"Due to the pandemic, a lot of industries faced slowdown including the automotive industry. However, after lockdown got lifted, we received an overwhelming response from our customers. Now that people are opting for personal vehicles following social distancing, they are getting inclined towards EVs. Witnessing this shift from ICE (internal combustion engines) to EV (electroc vehicles) in the society deserves a huge acknowledgement. The offers from Okinawa intend to share the same spirit with the customers while we together embark towards the larger aim of the pollution- free country," said Jeetender Sharma- MD, Okinawa.

The custom paint option on the Okinawa scooters are offered at a premium of ₹ 15,000

Okinawa had recently launched online booking of its electric vehicles through the official website to offer convenience to its customers. On the digital platform of Okinawa, buyers can also opt for custom theme painted scooters from an array of options. Professional artists have hand painted the unique thesmes using high-quality paints. With the announcement of the offers, Okinawa expects sales to increase by 40 per cent during the current festive season.

