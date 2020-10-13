Tesla May Move To Steer By Wire System In The Future

The steer-by-wire system may cause Tesla some regulatory issues

Tesla is looking to move towards a new steer-by-wire system with a new motor, gearbox and chassis team in Austin, Texas. Tesla has been establishing new teams in Austin which are now working directly at the Gigafactory - this includes a team that's working on a video game and user interface.

As per a report by Electrek, Tesla is building a new team that's working on motors, gearboxes and chassis. It has a position opening for mechanical design engineer in Austin for motors.

Even though Tesla cars have autonomous capability, the steering is mechanically linked Even though Tesla cars have autonomous capability, the steering is mechanically linked

"Tesla is in need of mechanical engineers to design propulsion motors from concept to volume production," the listing states.

There is another opening for an opening for a mechanical design engineer for the chassis which specifically is recruiting someone to work on a "steer-by-wire and brake motor integration."



"The engineer will engage in product development for current and future vehicles (specifically Steer-by-Wire and Brake/motor Integration), and provide a solid foundation for future vehicle engineering operations in Texas," says the listing.

A steer-by-wire system will eliminate the use of mechanical linkages in the steering system and instead will depend on electro-mechanical systems for steering.

With auto pilot, a steer-by-wire system will allow the company to reinvent the front of the cabin

This could also mean the vehicle's cockpit could look different and there could be wild new interiors for future vehicles. It will fundamentally change the way vehicles are designed.

Currently, however, many markets need mechanical linkages for the vehicles to be deemed road-legal os that's something Tesla will need to overcome.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.