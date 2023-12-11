Tesla Unveils Mini Cybertruck; Deliveries Expected in December

Tesla, has rolled out a miniature version of its Cybertruck, designed specifically for kids aged 6 to 12. Priced at $1500 (Rs. 1,25,041.28) in the United States, this scaled-down model mirrors the Cybertruck's design, and featuring rear-wheel drive, LED lights, and electric braking.

Powered by a 22V lithium-ion battery and a 500W electric motor, this vehicle gives a range of 19 km and a top speed of 16 km/h, with adjustable speed settings. Accommodating two children, this item is out of stock as on the website, however the deliveries are expected to begin in December 2023.

In terms of dimensions, it measures 1676 mm in length, 965.2 mm wide and 787.4 mm in height while weighing 71.6 kg with a maximum weight capacity of 68 kg. Other features of this miniature Cybertruck include an adjustable seat, pneumatic rubber tires, electronic brakes, LED headlight and taillight.

Tesla also offers a 1:18 scale diecast model of the Cybertruck, complete with functioning doors and tailgate, priced at $225 (Rs. 18,757.38).

Tesla also has Cyberquad electric vehicles for drivers aged 9 to 12. Powered by a 36V lithium-ion battery and a 500W motor, it reaches a top speed of 16 kmph, with an adjustable high/low-speed switch, offering up to 24 kms of range on a single charge. It features a full steel frame and features a cushioned seat, rear disk braking, and striking LED light bars.

Written by: Ronit Agarwal