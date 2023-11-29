Login

New Tesla Model 3 Highland Gets An Active Bonnet For Pedestrian Protection

The updated Tesla Model 3 gets the “Active Hood” feature to reduce pedestrian injuries in the event of a collision
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 29, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Tesla Model 3 now gets Active Hood for added safety.
  • Active Hood raises the bonnet’s rear by 80 mm for cushioning.
  • The feature was previously offered only on the Model S & Model X.

The Tesla Model 3 was revamped recently, and the electric offering received notable changes including revised styling, an upmarket cabin and premium features. It now seems Tesla also made improvements to the safety department of its most affordable electric sedan. While it may not have been advertised as much, the new features are coming to light. The updated Tesla Model 3 now gets the “Active Hood” safety feature that aims to reduce pedestrian injuries in the event of a collision. The feature was previously only offered on the Tesla Model S and Model X. 

 

Also Read: Lucid To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025

The new passive safety feature was first spotted by Tesla enthusiast @tesla_adri (on X, formerly Twitter), who shared the information. The X user recently took delivery of his Model 3 Highland and discovered the safety feature in the owner’s manual. As per the document, the Active Hood feature raises the rear part of the bonnet by about 80 mm if the car detects an impact with a pedestrian at a speed between 30-52 km. By doing so, the raised bonnet will act as a metallic cushion for the pedestrian’s head, reducing the injuries by a decent margin. 

 

undefined

The user manual further says that if the Active Hood feature has been deployed, the touchscreen display will show an alert and chime sounds, and the Model 3 will have to be taken to the Tesla service centre to get the bonnet back into place. The safety feature was only available on the more expensive Tesla electric cars and in select markets. However, it now seems the American EV maker is rolling out the safety feature to all markets and more vehicles across its range. 

 

Also Read: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Visits Tesla’s California Manufacturing Facility

 

Apart from the new Active Hood feature, the new Tesla Model 3 Highland also gets metal hooks on the lower section of the door to keep them aligned in the event of a crash. Tesla has also added a “Driver Drowsiness Warning”, which will detect the driver’s face using a camera facing the cabin for yawns or blinks. It will issue a warning on the touchscreen unit as well as a sound alert, should it detect the same. Do note that Mercedes-Benz, among other manufacturers, already offer the Attention Assist feature that works in a similar fashion. 

 

Tweet Source

# Tesla# Tesla Model 3# electric cars# electric vehicles
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9.1
0
10
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9,800 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 6.70 L
₹ 15,006/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
46,630 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 15.90 L
₹ 35,611/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
29,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
17,459 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 28,556/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
32,400 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
73,810 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
85,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.75 L
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia
2016 Skoda Octavia
72,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
36,800 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MotoGP Drops CryptoDATA RNF Team From 2024 Season Over Repeated Infractions
MotoGP Drops CryptoDATA RNF Team From 2024 Season Over Repeated Infractions
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15388 second ago

The selection committee comprising members of the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announced the decision to drop CryptoDATA RNF over repeated infractions and breaches.

Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut On December 14
Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut On December 14
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-13729 second ago

Subcompact SUV to get refreshed looks and new tech.

Valentino Rossi Joins BMW Endurance Racing Team For 2024
Valentino Rossi Joins BMW Endurance Racing Team For 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13074 second ago

The news of Rossi's foray into the WEC arrives amid the release of the series' provisional 2024 entry list, featuring 19 cars in the Hypercar class and 18 in LMGT3

2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12418 second ago

The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R and top-spec Evo variant packs a larger capacity engine, more electronic aids and a radical new face as part of the upgrades

New MotoGP Four Tier Concession System For 2024 Revealed
New MotoGP Four Tier Concession System For 2024 Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4376 second ago

The new system aims to counterbalance Ducati's strategic advantage and address concerns from manufacturers about competitive disparities.

BMW Unveils MotoGP Safety Car For 2024 Season, The BMW XM Label
BMW Unveils MotoGP Safety Car For 2024 Season, The BMW XM Label
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2142 second ago

It has flashing front lights, a safety car roof bar, a front splitter, Recaro seats, a six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher.

Tata Motors Opens New Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh
Tata Motors Opens New Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1422 second ago

Tata Motors launches its fourth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh, named Re.Wi.Re, with the capacity to dismantle 12,000 vehicles per year

Genesis To Unveil Vision Gran Turismo Concept On December 2
Genesis To Unveil Vision Gran Turismo Concept On December 2
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 minutes ago

New virtual race car will join the growing list of cars featured in the latest Gran Turismo video game

New Ferrari Hypercar ‘F250’ Spotted Testing; Likely To Come With A Hybrid Powertrain
New Ferrari Hypercar ‘F250’ Spotted Testing; Likely To Come With A Hybrid Powertrain
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

47 minutes ago

The upcoming Ferrari hypercar will replace the LaFerrari and could get a hybrid engine in place of the V12 as the brand moves towards an electrified era

Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup
Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Owned by Geely, Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028

Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup
Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Owned by Geely, Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028

Volkswagen Announces New Low-Cost Electric Platform For China
Volkswagen Announces New Low-Cost Electric Platform For China
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The new platform will largely use local components and has been dubbed the ‘A Main Platform’ with the first electric vehicle set to roll out in 2026, specifically for the Chinese market.

Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany
Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with E.ON for the development and operation of the Charging Network in Europe.

BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India
BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The company has traversed over 300 million clean kilometers that prevented over 23,000 tonnes of CO2 gas emissions

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Tesla Model 3 Highland Gets An Active Bonnet For Pedestrian Protection
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved