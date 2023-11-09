Lucid To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025

Lucid Group, Inc. has joined the growing list of manufacturers to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). The company announced that all current Lucid vehicles equipped with the Combined Charging System (CCS) will be able to access Tesla’s Supercharger network through an adapter from 2025. Furthermore, all new Lucid vehicles will come with a NACS charging port from 2025.



Lucid is not the only automaker embracing Tesla's NACS standard. A notable lineup of automotive companies, including Toyota, Lexus, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, Honda, Nissan, BMW, Mini, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Fisker, and Rivian, have also adopted Tesla superchargers.



"Adopting NACS is an important next step to providing our customers with expanded access to reliable and convenient charging solutions for their Lucid vehicles," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO at Lucid. “We believe that a unified charging standard, backed by the nationwide rollout of future-ready higher-voltage charging stations, will be a critical step in empowering American consumers to adopt electric vehicles.”



Lucid currently only sells one EV model, the Air, in several trim options, including a new three-motor Sapphire version. The company’s second model, the Gravity SUV, is set to be launched later this year.

