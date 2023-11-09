Login

Lucid To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025

Lucid customers will gain access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

09-Nov-23 11:18 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Lucid vehicles to come with NACS charging ports from 2025
  • Existing owners will be able to access Tesla Superchargers via an adaptor
  • Lucid joins a growing list of manufacturers adopting NACS

Lucid Group, Inc. has joined the growing list of manufacturers to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). The company announced that all current Lucid vehicles equipped with the Combined Charging System (CCS) will be able to access Tesla’s Supercharger network through an adapter from 2025. Furthermore, all new Lucid vehicles will come with a NACS charging port from 2025.


 Also read: Toyota To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
 

Lucid is not the only automaker embracing Tesla's NACS standard. A notable lineup of automotive companies, including Toyota, Lexus, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, Honda, Nissan, BMW, Mini, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Fisker, and Rivian, have also adopted Tesla superchargers. 
 

Also read: BMW Group Joins List Of Tesla's North American Charging Standard Adopters
 

"Adopting NACS is an important next step to providing our customers with expanded access to reliable and convenient charging solutions for their Lucid vehicles," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO at Lucid. “We believe that a unified charging standard, backed by the nationwide rollout of future-ready higher-voltage charging stations, will be a critical step in empowering American consumers to adopt electric vehicles.”


 Also read: Kia Latest Carmaker To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard
 

Lucid currently only sells one EV model, the Air, in several trim options, including a new three-motor Sapphire version. The company’s second model, the Gravity SUV, is set to be launched later this year.
 

# Lucid Group# Lucid Motors# Lucid EV# Tesla# Tesla NACS# NACS# North American Charging Standard
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Lotus Makes India Entry, Launches Eletre E-SUV At Rs 2.55 Crore
Lotus Makes India Entry, Launches Eletre E-SUV At Rs 2.55 Crore
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-17191 second ago

At the launch of its first product in India, the brand has also confirmed it will soon bring its mid-engine sportscar, the Emira.

Delhi Government Considers Ban On Plying Of Non-Delhi Registered App-Based Taxis
Delhi Government Considers Ban On Plying Of Non-Delhi Registered App-Based Taxis
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15795 second ago

The state government is considering prohibiting non-Delhi registered cabs from operating in or entering the national capital.

Ultraviolette F77 E-Motorcycle To Be Exported To Europe From Mid-2024
Ultraviolette F77 E-Motorcycle To Be Exported To Europe From Mid-2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10344 second ago

The made-in-India electric motorcycle will be offered in Recon and Limited variants in the European market.

Continental Launches CrossContact H/T Tyre In India
Continental Launches CrossContact H/T Tyre In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6226 second ago

The tyre is designed to provide durability for drivers facing both on- and off-road conditions.

2024 KTM 390 Adventure Updated With Two New Colourways
2024 KTM 390 Adventure Updated With Two New Colourways
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2805 second ago

KTM has updated the 390 Adventure with two new colours, Adventure Orange and Adventure White.

EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph
EICMA 2023: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts, Can Clock 265 Kmph
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

The F99 is a fully-faired sport bike that is built to deliver “undiluted performance”, in the words of Ultraviolette co-founder Narayan Subramaniam.

EICMA 2023: Lambretta Elettra Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled
EICMA 2023: Lambretta Elettra Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The brand has confirmed that it intends to put the Elettra into production soon

EICMA 2023: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Breaks Cover
EICMA 2023: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Breaks Cover
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The sharpest homologation special from Honda makes its debut at EICMA 2023

EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.

EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased
EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The adventure tourer marks the return of the Stelvio nameplate to Moto Guzzi’s lineup after almost 8 years

BP Pulse Invests $100 Million in Tesla's Ultra-Fast Charging Hardware to Expand EV Charging Network
BP Pulse Invests $100 Million in Tesla's Ultra-Fast Charging Hardware to Expand EV Charging Network
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 days ago

It is the first time Tesla's charging hardware will be incorporated into an independent EV charging network

Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Will Begin on November 30
Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Will Begin on November 30
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Tesla will start deliveries of the Cybertruck on November 30, 2023, with an initial annual production capacity estimated at over 1,25,000.

Tesla Enhances Post-Collision Safety By Offering Rapid Hazard Light Activation Function
Tesla Enhances Post-Collision Safety By Offering Rapid Hazard Light Activation Function
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

Tesla's latest update upgrades post-collision safety, wherein airbag deployment triggers hazard lights to flash rapidly, enhancing visibility. This feature extends to select Tesla models from 2020 onwards. Its availability outside the US remains unclear.

Toyota To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
Toyota To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

New Toyota and Lexus EVs to come with NACS charging ports from 2025 while existing EV owners with CCS-compatible chargers will be provided with a NACS adapter

BMW Group Joins List Of Tesla's North American Charging Standard Adopters
BMW Group Joins List Of Tesla's North American Charging Standard Adopters
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 days ago

By early 2025 the drivers of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce will gain access to Tesla charging stations.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Lucid To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved