BMW Group Joins List Of Tesla's North American Charging Standard Adopters
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
21-Oct-23 05:18 PM IST
Highlights
- New EVs from BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce in North America to get NACS charging ports from 2025
- Exisiting EV owners to gain access to Tesla's Supercharger Network from Early 2025
- BMW North America already in the process of forming a EV charging joint venture
BMW Group has joined the growing list of manufacturers to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its future Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in the United States and Canada. Future BMW Group EVs will come with a NACS charging port from 2025 while existing owners will be able to access the charging network via an adaptor from early 2025. The adapters will only be compatible with CCS charging standard-enabled vehicles.
Also read: BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
The company said that the decision is aimed at enhancing the charging infrastructure for drivers of BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce EVs by offering them easier access to fast and reliable charging options. BMW said that it will roll out updates for its EVs going forward allowing owners to access Tesla charging station locations and make payments via the infotainment touchscreen and smartphone app.
Also read: BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
“With six fully electric BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce models now available in the U.S. market, and more to come, it is our top priority to ensure that our drivers have easy access to reliable, fast charging,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, BMW of North America. “This agreement is the latest in our longstanding and continued effort to expand charging options for our customers as we continue on the road to electrification.”
Aside from partnering with Tesla, BMW North America is also working towards creating an expansive new charging network in North America via a new joint venture. The company is partnering with six other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to establish a joint venture company with the aim of constructing at least 30,000 new chargers across metropolitan areas and major highways.
Also Read: Mini Countryman Shadow Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 49 Lakh
Also read: All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
These charging points will be accessible to drivers of all BEVs from any automaker that utilises either CCS or NACS charging standards. The formation of this joint venture is anticipated to occur later this year, pending standard closing procedures and regulatory approvals.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-5778 second ago
The decision followed a Moto2 race that was red-flagged after numerous crashes in treacherous conditions.
57 minutes ago
Previously shown as a concept, the production model misses out on some of the tech featured on the concept at the New York Auto Show 2023.
1 hour ago
The Dutchman eased to his third sprint victory of the season comfortably ahead of his old archrival Lewis Hamilton.
3 hours ago
TVS Motor Company becomes the first Indian auto manufacturer to enter the Venezuelan market, offering 14 product variants through local distributor SERVISUMINISTROS JPG.
3 hours ago
All-electric monocoque pickup truck concept hints at the future of lifestyle vehicles from the company.
5 hours ago
New Toyota and Lexus EVs to come with NACS charging ports from 2025 while existing EV owners with CCS-compatible chargers will be provided with a NACS adapter
6 hours ago
The Okaya EV Motofaast offers a range of up to 130 km on a single charge and gets features such as disc brakes front and rear and a 7.0-inch touchscreen.
7 hours ago
India will host the Formula E race in Hyderabad for the second year on February 10, 2024.
22 hours ago
The Australian Grand Prix delivered once again with an instant classic with the veteran Frenchman snatching the lead from long-time race leader, title challenger and teammate Jorge Martin on the final lap.
1 day ago
While just a concept with few details, the three row Land Cruiser Se shows Toyota’s flagship off-road nameplate has a path to the future.
5 hours ago
New Toyota and Lexus EVs to come with NACS charging ports from 2025 while existing EV owners with CCS-compatible chargers will be provided with a NACS adapter
3 days ago
It will begin following this model with its Mini brand in three countries- Italy, Poland and Sweden
14 days ago
Kia to integrate NACS charging ports on all new EVs manufactured in North America from Q4 2024
16 days ago
BYD sold 4,31,603 pure electric cars worldwide, during the third quarter of 2023, marking a significant 23 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
16 days ago
Hyundai EV owners will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in US, Canada and Mexico