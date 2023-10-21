Login

BMW Group Joins List Of Tesla's North American Charging Standard Adopters

By early 2025 the drivers of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce will gain access to Tesla charging stations.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

21-Oct-23 05:18 PM IST

Highlights

  • New EVs from BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce in North America to get NACS charging ports from 2025
  • Exisiting EV owners to gain access to Tesla's Supercharger Network from Early 2025
  • BMW North America already in the process of forming a EV charging joint venture

BMW Group has joined the growing list of manufacturers to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its future Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in the United States and Canada. Future BMW Group EVs will come with a NACS charging port from 2025 while existing owners will be able to access the charging network via an adaptor from early 2025. The adapters will only be compatible with CCS charging standard-enabled vehicles.

 

Also read: BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
 

The company said that the decision is aimed at enhancing the charging infrastructure for drivers of BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce EVs by offering them easier access to fast and reliable charging options. BMW said that it will roll out updates for its EVs going forward allowing owners to access Tesla charging station locations and make payments via the infotainment touchscreen and smartphone app.


 Also read: BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
 

“With six fully electric BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce models now available in the U.S. market, and more to come, it is our top priority to ensure that our drivers have easy access to reliable, fast charging,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, BMW of North America. “This agreement is the latest in our longstanding and continued effort to expand charging options for our customers as we continue on the road to electrification.”
 

Aside from partnering with Tesla, BMW North America is also working towards creating an expansive new charging network in North America via a new joint venture. The company is partnering with six other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to establish a joint venture company with the aim of constructing at least 30,000 new chargers across metropolitan areas and major highways.

 

Also Read: Mini Countryman Shadow Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 49 Lakh

 

 

Also read: All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
 

These charging points will be accessible to drivers of all BEVs from any automaker that utilises either CCS or NACS charging standards. The formation of this joint venture is anticipated to occur later this year, pending standard closing procedures and regulatory approvals.

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

