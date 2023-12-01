Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Begin In USA; Prices Start At $79,990

The Tesla Cybertruck made its debut around 4 years ago, in 2019 and the company has finally begun deliveries of the all-electric pickup truck, a first from Tesla. There will be a total of three models on sale, the base RWD, the mid AWD and the top-spec ‘Cyberbeast’ trim. Deliveries of the base RWD trim will begin only in 2025 and the price will start at $60,990. It will have a claimed range of 402.3 km. The mid-spec AWD trim is priced at $79,990 and it has a claimed range of 547 km, which is the maximum among all three variants. The top-spec Cyberbeast trim will have a range of 514 km and its prices start at $99,990.

The Cyberbeast trim can do the 0-100 kmph trim in less than 3 seconds and has a top speed of 209 kmph. The range on it can be extended to 700 km+. It gets an AWD system as well, with power output equivalent of 850+ bhp. The regular AWD trim does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph. Its range can be extended to 750+ km as well. Both models get a towing capacity of almost 5,000 kg. The base variant RWD model gets a claimed range of just 400 km and does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.5 seconds. It has a towing capacity of 3,400 kg.

The AWD and Cyberbeast models weigh 3,100+ kg and ride on 20-inch wheels. Both models get a ground clearance of 443 mm in the ‘extract’ mode. The electronically adaptive air suspension has a travel of 305 mm. The Tesla Cybertruck gets a stainless steel exoskeleton with no need for paint.

Inside, the Tesla Cybertruck gets a minimalist design, with seats for five people and an 18.5-inch infinity touchscreen up front and a 9.5-inch touchscreen at the rear, with a new user interface. There are a variety of other features on offer as well. The Cybertruck also gets a bio-weapon defence mode! The six feet by four feet cargo bay has a volume of a humongous 3,423 litres. It has a lockable door and doesn’t need a liner. It can be used to transport anything that fits there.

The Tesla Cybertruck can be booked on Tesla’s website. In terms of rivals, it goes up against the likes of the GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T.