Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Begin In USA; Prices Start At $79,990
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 1, 2023
Highlights
- Tesla Cybertruck deliveries begin in USA
- Two trims on sale for now - AWD & 'Cyberbeast'
- A RWD variant of the Cybertruck will go on sale in 2025
The Tesla Cybertruck made its debut around 4 years ago, in 2019 and the company has finally begun deliveries of the all-electric pickup truck, a first from Tesla. There will be a total of three models on sale, the base RWD, the mid AWD and the top-spec ‘Cyberbeast’ trim. Deliveries of the base RWD trim will begin only in 2025 and the price will start at $60,990. It will have a claimed range of 402.3 km. The mid-spec AWD trim is priced at $79,990 and it has a claimed range of 547 km, which is the maximum among all three variants. The top-spec Cyberbeast trim will have a range of 514 km and its prices start at $99,990.
Also Read: Tesla Model 3 Highland Gets Active Bonnet For Pedestrian Protection
The Cyberbeast trim can do the 0-100 kmph trim in less than 3 seconds and has a top speed of 209 kmph. The range on it can be extended to 700 km+. It gets an AWD system as well, with power output equivalent of 850+ bhp. The regular AWD trim does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph. Its range can be extended to 750+ km as well. Both models get a towing capacity of almost 5,000 kg. The base variant RWD model gets a claimed range of just 400 km and does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.5 seconds. It has a towing capacity of 3,400 kg.
The AWD and Cyberbeast models weigh 3,100+ kg and ride on 20-inch wheels. Both models get a ground clearance of 443 mm in the ‘extract’ mode. The electronically adaptive air suspension has a travel of 305 mm. The Tesla Cybertruck gets a stainless steel exoskeleton with no need for paint.
Inside, the Tesla Cybertruck gets a minimalist design, with seats for five people and an 18.5-inch infinity touchscreen up front and a 9.5-inch touchscreen at the rear, with a new user interface. There are a variety of other features on offer as well. The Cybertruck also gets a bio-weapon defence mode! The six feet by four feet cargo bay has a volume of a humongous 3,423 litres. It has a lockable door and doesn’t need a liner. It can be used to transport anything that fits there.
The Tesla Cybertruck can be booked on Tesla’s website. In terms of rivals, it goes up against the likes of the GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 75,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 22,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 49,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19388 second ago
The brand has witnessed a YoY growth of 9.7 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.
-17212 second ago
Maruti continued to see strong demand in the utility vehicle and van segments, though small car sales continue to sag.
-17208 second ago
The brand has witnessed a dip in sales of 18 per cent when compared to sales from the previous month.
-17155 second ago
Previously, in October 2023, the Exter bagged over 75,000 bookings, and the 50,000 mark was reached within the first month of its launch.
-9464 second ago
New tech moves the EV's reduction gear into the wheel hub allowing for more compact electric motors and greater space efficiency
-7939 second ago
Hyundai has witnessed a month-over-month decline of 4.2 per cent in sales as compared to the month of October 2023
-1560 second ago
The Sonet facelift gets a sharper fascia as compared to the outgoing SUV while the cabin will get some feature updates.
-704 second ago
In the domestic 2-wheeler category, sales surged to 2,18,597 units, reflecting a substantial 77 per cent increase from the previous year's 1,23,657 units.
22 minutes ago
Mahindra reported a sales growth as compared to November 2022 though domestic SUV sales were down compared to October 2023.
1 hour ago
6 days ago
Nissan will produce the next generation Leaf Electric crossover at the Sunderland plant in the UK, alongside the next all-electric Qashqai and Juke confirmed to arrive from the same plant
10 days ago
Utility-focused e-scooter is likely to be offered in multiple variants, including one targeted at the B2B sector.
12 days ago
A YouTuber from Vietnam recently shared videos and images of his fully functional Cybertruck replica made out of wood and caught the attention of Tesla co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk.
13 days ago
The all-new model, which will be the second product line from the Bengaluru-based start-up, appears to be notably larger than its 450 series scooters.
14 days ago
New system reduces hydraulic-based braking systems with electric motors at each wheel to generate braking force.