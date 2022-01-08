This 12-Minute Video Teaches You How To Make A Cardboard Car

As car lovers, we are always looking for more hobbies to satiate our hunger for tinkering with motors and wheels. If you're on the lookout for one such hobby, how about learning to build a car with cardboard? It's not just a hollow miniature vehicle we're talking about. This is a fully functional vehicle running on a motor with LED lights and everything. If you're looking to have some fun over the weekend, this 12-minute video might just be the right thing for you. Make sure to watch it in detail first and gather everything you'll need before you start the creation process.

The concept

Sure, building a cardboard car seems simple and, in many ways, it is, but there are a few things that could go wrong and cost you a lot of time. To avoid that, you must understand the basic concept here. In this video that's available on the YouTube channel “Make Your OWN Creation,” the creator has used corrugated cardboard, which is a thick version of cardboard that's made up of three layers of paper. These include an inside liner, an outside liner, and fluting with a ruffled shape, which runs in between the two. This thick cardboard acts as a good base for the vehicle and helps it carry the weighty machinery that allows the car to move forward. Also, keep in mind that that the wheels needed for this car will need to come from a toy car that's worth discarding, so remember to source one with sturdy wheels.

The apparatus

There are a lot of things you'll need to keep handy while building such a car. The twelve-minute video gives you a list of things you need at the start itself, however, some important stuff isn't listed in it. This includes a ruler and a pen for getting accurate measurements on the cardboard, and a compass for drawing perfect circles on it. What will also make your job easier is having two types of glue. First is a glue gun, which uses thermoplastic adhesive for sticking things together and the other is a tube of Fevikwik. A pair of scissors, some bottle caps, and empty gel pen refills are some of the other things you'll need to gather before you learn how to make a cardboard car.

The process

As you'll see in the video, the first thing you'll need to do is get the cardboard cutouts ready to make the car's frame. You'll then need to create the gears needed for the motor to sync with. The video then explains how you can create the axles for the wheels and then goes onto to show how everything can be wired perfectly before the final touches can be added to the vehicle.

If all goes well, you'll have your own moving cardboard car by the end. So, watch this 12-minute video on how to make a cardboard car, source the needed materials, and go ahead and make one for yourself.

Source: Make Your Own Creation via Youtube