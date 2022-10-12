This Is The World's Fastest Accelerating Car, And It's An EV!

1.461 seconds! You cannot do much in that brief amount of time. Even yawning takes longer. But, if you're in the GreenTeam's E0711-11 EVO, you can be doing 100 kmph. From standstill! That's how fast EVs - at least performance EVs - are getting these days. It's a bit disappointing though that the car will not be produced or sold, neither is it road-legal.

The E0711-11 EVO now holds the World Record for the fastest accelerating electric car.

There is no doubt that GreenTeam's E0711-11 EVO is blisteringly fast, perhaps in a literal sense too. Accelerating at that pace can push forces of as much as 2Gs on the driver's body. In simpler terms, this means that the driver who's driving the E0711-11 EVO will feel a force twice as much as Earth's gravity pushing them into the back of the seat.

Here's the rather short video of the EV doing a 0-100 kmph acceleration run.

GreenTeam is a team from the University of Stuttgart, which has developed this monster of an EV. The racecar was built to compete in Formula Student, but GreenTeam has gone a few steps further to make it the world's fastest accelerating car. Guinness Book of World Records has also acknowledged its attempt, and it now holds the World Record for the fastest accelerating electric car.

GreenTeam's latest Formula Student car can do 0-100 kmph in just 1.461 seconds.

The racecar is obviously not street legal, and it won't be produced to be sold either, but the engineering students' team will surely come up with future itinerations of the same which may be even faster. We can only imagine how painful it must be for the driver, but thankfully, only for a second and a half.