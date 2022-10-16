  • Home
This Small Electric Pizza Delivery Car Can Travel Up To 234 Km

The Evetta pizza delivery version has an exterior made up of three paint colours- Green, White, and Red; identical to the Italian flag, while the rear of the car is supplemented with a cargo box.
A product of the company ElectricBrands, the small electric vehicle Evetta has appeared at the ongoing International Motor Show (IAA) in Germany with a fancy appearance. The Evetta pizza delivery version has an exterior made up of three paint colours- Green, White, and Red; identical to the Italian flag, while the rear of the car is supplemented with a cargo box. Door handles do not appear anywhere along the body. Instead, ElectricBrands chose to place this unit on the front panel.

So, unlike many models on the market, the driver can only enter Evetta from the front through the front of the car, which is also the main door. Despite possessing an exterior paint colour inspired by the Italian flag, the Evetta pizza delivery truck is actually a product of ElectricBrands car company based in the town of Itzehoe in northern Germany. Last year, this electric car company introduced a small electric truck model called XBUS.

Currently, the specifications of the Evetta electric pizza delivery version have not been officially confirmed. However, the individual customer version of this small EV model can carry a battery pack with a maximum battery capacity of 16.2 kWh, providing a range of up to 234 km, sufficient for operation. urban delivery.

In April, ElectricBrands introduced Evetta to the public for the first time. The fledgling German electric car company aims to produce 30,000 Evettas in the first year and deliver cars next summer. Evetta's selling price is expected at 19,540 EUR after tax, equivalent to nearly 19,000 USD (approx. Rs. 15,66 lakh)

