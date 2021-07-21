Top 5 Rivals: Ather 450X

The Ather 450X is the electric scooter that sets benchmarks in the electric two-wheeler segment and is one of the finest made-in-India electric scooters available on sale today. The Ather 450X is available in two variants, the 450X Plus and 450X, with two different performance levels, available at different payment plans. The Ather 450X gets a host of connected features, with the latest over-the-air updates giving it Bluetooth connectivity, with music and calling functions via the touch sensitive instrument console. The 2021 Ather 450X is now priced at Rs. 144,500 while the 450 Plus will set you back by Rs. 125,490. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the electric offering gets a price cut of Rs. 13,500 in Delhi with the range now starting at Rs. 113,416 for the 450 Plus and Rs. 132,426 for the 450X. All prices are ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 rivals that the Ather 450X that you should know about.

Bajaj Chetak

(The Chetak is available in two variants - Urbane and Premium)

The Bajaj Chetak is one of the big rivals of the Ather 450X. It is the first ever electric two-wheeler from Bajaj and marks a comeback for Bajaj into the scooter space. The electric motor delivers around 3.8 kW of continuous power (around 5 bhp), and there's 16.2 Nm of peak torque available at 1,400 rpm. All those numbers translate to a top speed of 70 kmph. The Bajaj Chetak offers a range of 80 km on a single charge and that does feel adequate for those looking at doing city runs. It will take about 4-5 hours to charge the scooter using a standard socket. The Chetak has two variants on sale, the Urbane variant is priced at Rs. 1.43 lakh while the top-spec Premium variant is priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

TVS iQube

(TVS iQube Electric Scooter)

The TVS iQube electric scooter was launched in early 2020 and happens to be the first ever electric scooter from TVS. TVS iQube gets a 2.25 kWh lithium-ion battery along with a 4.4 kW motor. The scooter has two riding modes which are economy and power. The top speed of the iQube EV is about 78 kmph and it has a range of about 75 kilometres. The battery can be charged fully with the standard 5A charger in about 4-5 hours. The electric motor develops an equivalent of 6 bhp and 140 Nm and the 0-40 kmph sprint is done is 4.2 seconds. The iQube's three battery packs are not removable and can be charged in around 5 hours through a conventional home charger provided with the scooter. The TVS iQube is priced at Rs. 1.11 lakh (on-road, Pune).

Revolt RV400

(The Revolt RV 400 is packed with new generation features, like cloud connectivity, synthesised sounds and a dedicated mobile app)

Revolt Intellicorp launched the RV400 electric motorcycle in 2019. It is one of the few fully electric motorcycles around. The RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85kmph. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App. The RV400 electric motorcycle will offer a choice of three riding modes - Eco, City and Sport. The Revolt RV400 boasts of a range of 156 km (ARAI-certified) on a single charge in Eco mode. The electric motorcycle was earlier priced at Rs. 118,999 and is now priced at Rs. 90,799 in Delhi. In other cities, it is priced at Rs. 106,999. The price hike comes after the FAME II scheme was amended to offer higher subsidy for two-wheelers.

Okinawa iPraise+

(Okinawa iPraise+)

The Okinawa iPraise+ is currently priced at Rs. 99,708 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It was earlier priced at Rs. 117,600 before the FAME II scheme subsidy was announced. It gets a 1,000 watt BLDC motor with peak power of 2,500 watt. There's a 3.3 kWh lithium-ion battery which gives the scooter a range of 139 km range on single charge. The scooter has a top speed of 58 kmph. The scooter also gets full LED lighting along with smartphone connectivity. The battery is removable and it takes 4-5 hours to charge fully.

BGauss B8

(The BGauss B8 has top speed of 45 kmph and a range of 70-78 km)

The BGauss B8 is the flagship scooter from BGauss and it gets three variants - Lead acid, lithium-ion and LI technology. All variants have a top speed of 50 kmph and maximum range of 78 km for the lead acid variant and 70 km for the lithium-ion variants. The top-spec LI Technology variant gets features like geo-fencing, navigation, remote diagnostics and more. The B8 gets a 1,900 watt electric motor from Bosch along with three riding modes. The scooter generates a maximum torque of 94.6 Nm. This scooter also has a load bearing capacity of 150 kg, like the A2. In terms of features, the BGauss B8 gets combi-braking system, touch-start, anti-theft alarm, remote lock/unlock, 'find your scooter' and a 'boost' function as well. Prices of the BGauss B8 start at Rs. 62,999 and go up to Rs. 88,999.