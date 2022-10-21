  • Home
Tork Kratos Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Begin In Mumbai

Tork Motors has begun deliveries of the Kratos electric motorcycle in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
21-Oct-22 01:33 PM IST
Highlights
  • Tork Kratos deliveries begin in Mumbai
  • No timeline for deliveries in other parts of India
  • Prices for the electric motorcycle start at Rs. 1.22 lakh

Tork Motors has begun deliveries of the Kratos electric motorcycle in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company said it will deliver the first lot of the motorcycles before Diwali, from the company’s headquarters in Pune. The company announced the prices of the Kratos and the Kratos R in January 2022. The Kratos is price at Rs. 1.22 lakh while the Kratos R is priced at Rs. 1.37 lakh (both prices after subsidies in Maharashtra). The Kratos is available only in white colour while the Kratos R is available in white, blue, red and black.

Also Read: Tork Kratos R Electric Motorcycle First Ride Review 

The electric motorcycle has been six years in the making since the T6X prototype was first showcased way back in 2016. The Tork Kratos is powered by a 7.5 kW electric motor that develops 10 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The electric motorcycle can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4 seconds with a top speed of 100 kmph. The model uses a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 180 km (IDC), while the company says a true range is around 120 km on a single charge. 

Also Read: Tork Kratos Electric Motorcycle Launched In India 

On the occasion, Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO of Tork Motors said, "We are excited to deliver our cutting-edge, Made in India product to our endearing customers in Mumbai. With this batch, we have expanded our reach to newer geographies beyond Pune. Further, with the setup of our Chakan factory in progress at a steady pace, we will shift our focus to more cities as announced during the launch. We at Tork Motors, wish all our customers and stakeholders, a very happy festival of lights.” 

The more powerful Tork Kratos R packs a 9 kW electric motor that develops 12 bhp and 38 Nm, 10 Nm more than the standard version. The bike also comes with fast charging and can charge up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes. The top speed has been increased to 105 kmph while the 0-40 kmph sprint time remains the same. The Kratos R customers will also get charging network access for free for a period of two years as well as features like geofencing, find my vehicle, crash alert, track mode and analytics, vacation mode and more.

The company began delivering motorcycles to customers in a unique 1:1 scale box and also offers deliveries, servicing, sales and spares at customer’s doorstep as a part of its Pit Crew Van initiative. 

