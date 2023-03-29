TotalEnergies Partners With VehicleCare, Automovill To Expand Reach

Petroleum and lubricant firm TotalEnergies has partnered with Gurugram-based VehicleCare and Bengaluru-based Automovill to expand its reach in the aftersales service market. Under the partnership the two companies will make TotalEnergies range of lubricants available to customers via their online-to-offline network as well as making the range available via 750-plus partner workshops across the country.

Commenting on the partnerships, Olivier Sabrié, Chairman & Managing Director, TotalEnergies Marketing India Private Limited said, “Collaborating with Automovill and VehicleCare is in line with our focus to deliver quality lubricants through our partner workshops, directly to consumers. The O2O channel will provide more drive-ins to our partner workshops and convenient service to our customers.”

TotalEnergies says that this partnership will help the company target vehicle owners “looking for transparent, convenient, high-quality services at their doorstep.”

Aside from vehicle lubricants, TotalEnergies also offers a diversified portfolio of services including speciality application products, car care products and wash services and also LPG for domestic and commercial applications.