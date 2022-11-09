Toyota Glanza E-CNG Launched In India; Priced From Rs 8.43 Lakh

Toyota has launched the CNG variants of the new Glanza premium hatchback in India. Available in the mid-spec S and G variants, prices for the Glanza E-CNG start at Rs 8.43 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The carmaker also confirmed CNG variants for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder compact SUV though prices for the same will be announced later. Toyota has opened bookings for both models.

The Glanza E-CNG costs about Rs 95,000 more than the standard petrol model with the variants carrying forward a majority of the equipment from the standard petrol Glanza.. Under the bonnet, the Glanza E-CNG is powered by the familiar 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-Series engine with the unit developing 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm of peak torque when run on E-CNG. Toyota claims a fuel economy figure of 30.61 km per kg. The CNG models lacks the idle engine stop-start function from the standard petrol model. The unit is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get the option for CNG in the mid-spec S and G variants of the non-hybrid model.

Moving to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder E-CNG, the compact SUV will also be available in the mid-spec S and G variants paired with the 1.5-litre NeoDrive engine (non-hybrid model). Toyota is yet to reveal how the switch to CNG will affect the engine’s output with the standard petrol model developing 101 bhp and 137 Nm. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with no option for an automatic. Toyota claims that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG will return up to 26.1 km per kg.

In terms of equipment, the CNG model will carry over all the features of the standard petrol variant with the differences coming down to the lack of a gear shift indicator on the CNG variants.