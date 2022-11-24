Toyota Innova Hycross India Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect

Toyota is set to reveal the new Innova Hycross in India tomorrow. The new MPV, showcased as the Innova Zenix in Indonesia recently, will be underpinned by a new monocoque platform with the company having also confirmed some of the features and tech that will be offered in India. Here is what we know so far.

Platform and Engines

The new Innova Hycross will sit on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform migrating from the current ladder frame chassis to a monocoque. The move to the TNGA platform will also see the Innova move to a front wheel drive architecture with Toyota also confirming that the MPV will come with its self-charging hybrid (read strong hybrid) technology. A standard petrol model is also expected to be offered while a diesel engine option is unlikely.

Design

Expect the India-spec model to carry over a majority of the design from the Zenix with any cosmetic changes likely to be small. The Hycross will get a more butch design as compared to the current model with SUV-like design elements thrown in. The front fascia will be characterised by a prominent grille flanking sleek headlamps and a layered bumper with prominent vents and a skid plate. Flared wheel arches and cladding add to the new Inova’s more butch appearance while the rear design is relatively clean.

Interior

Inside, the cabin design too will remain more or less unchanged with the most notable differences expected to come down to trim inserts and upholstery. The Indonesia-spec Zenix featured a dual tone interior with a large freestanding touchscreen crowning the waterfall centre console. The gear lever too is integrated into the centre console. Toyota has confirmed that the second-row seats will come with extendable ottomans which should help enhance passenger comfort in the back. The Hycross like its predecessor will offer three rows of seating.

Features and Tech

Toyota has confirmed some of the features for the India-spec Hycross which includes up to 6 airbags and more important ADAS functions. The Hycross will pack in Toyota’s Safety Sense Suits which will offer functions such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and steering assist. Also confirmed for the Indian market are the extendable ottomans for the second-row seats and a panoramic sunroof – a first for the model in India.

Expected Launch

While the MPV will make its India debut tomorrow, Toyota is expected to launch the Hycross in early 2023. The Innova Hycross is expected to be positioned above the Innova Crysta and is likely to be on sale alongside the latter.