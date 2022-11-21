Toyota Innova Hycross (Zenix) Officially Unveiled In Indonesia; India Debut On November 25

The new Toyota Innova Hycross MPV has made its global debut in Indonesia, where it will be called the Innova Zenix. Slated to be unveiled in India on November 25 as the Innova Hycross, the new MPV is built on Toyota’s modular TNGA-C: GA-C platform and will be different from the existing Innova Crysta both in terms of cosmetically and mechanically. In fact, unlike the rear-wheel-drive (FWD), ladder-on-frame construction of the Innova Crysta, this new Innova comes with a monocoque chassis and front-wheel-drive (FWD) set-up.

Visually, the MPV looks a lot more butch, with a proper SUV-like front end, featuring the new hexagonal grille with chrome borders, sleek LED headlights and a muscular front bumper with large vents, and slim LED DRL bars. From the sides too, the SUV- esque design is very apparent, thanks to the flared wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels, under-body cladding and muscular character lines. The MPV will also come with two-tone ORVMs featuring integrated LED turn signals, and more blacked-out elements.

The MPV also gets sleeker wraparound LED taillights with combination lamps and a slightly more arched rear windshield with a wiper.

At the rear, the flat, van-line design has been replaced by a more sculpted design. The MPV also gets sleeker wraparound LED taillights with combination lamps and a slightly more arched rear windshield with a wiper. In terms of dimensions, compared to the Innova Crysta, the Hycross is 20 mm longer and wider at 4755 mm and 1850 mm respectively. While the height remains unchanged at 1795 mm, the wheelbase has been increased by 100 mm, and now stands at 2850 mm. Toyota says that the MPV’s approach angle, departure angle and ground clearance remain unchanged.

The new Toyota Innova Hycross will be offered with both a regular petrol and strong hybrid engine option.

As for the cabin, you get a new, more modern layout, draped in all-black or black and brown dual-tone interior trim. The dashboard features a new free-standing 10-inch infotainment display, and you also get a new multi-functional steering wheel and digital instrument cluster. The gear lever is positioned higher closer to the dashboard, and you also get features like an electronic parking brake and a hill-hold button. In terms of other features, the Innova Hycross gets captain seats in the second row, a panoramic sunroof, repositioned roof-mounted air-con vents, wireless charging and ambient lighting. Top variants in Indonesia also get dual 10-inch screens for second-row passengers.

The Innova Hycross will come with smarter-looking cabin with modern styling and tech.

In terms of safety, the new Innova Hycross comes with Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 which includes tech like Adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. Other safety bits include up to 7 airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, ABS, EBD, rear parking camera and more. The new Innova also gets disc brakes on all four wheels as standard. It also gets an electric tailgate, which can be opened via voice command.

The Innova Hycross will come with captain seats in the second row, a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument console and more.

Under the hood, the Indonesia-spec Innova Zenix (Hycross) comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine, along with an optional 2.0-litre hybrid motor. Power figures and other specifications have not been announced yet, however, we expect to get more details later this week when the MPV is unveiled in India. The India-spec Innova Hycross is expected to be identical to the global version. In Indonesia, the new Innova Zenix will be replacing the existing Innova Crysta, however, we believe Toyota might not do the same in India and let both models co-exist, at least for a while. The MPV is likely to go on sale in India next year, in January, at the 2023 Auto Expo, and we expect the prices to begin around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).