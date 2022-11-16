India-Spec Toyota Innova Hycross Teased; Will Debut On November 25

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will be officially unveiling the new Innova Hycross MPV in India on November 25, 2022. The company has released a new teaser announcing the unveiling date for the new model, giving us a glimpse of the MPV’s front section. However, ahead of its India debut, the Innova Hycross is expected to make its global premiere in Indonesia. We expect the company to officially launch the Toyota Innova Hycross next year, possibly at the 2023 Auto Expo. Upon launch, the new Innova Hycross is likely to be positioned above the Innova Crysta.

The legend has elevated itself to a new HY, with muscular SUV stance and glamorous yet tough styling. #MyNewHY #ToyotaIndia pic.twitter.com/TKK8lGiEJx — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) November 16, 2022

The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will be based on the company’s modular TNGA-C platform and will be underpinned by monocoque chassis and a front-wheel-drive layout. The current Innova Crysta is built on a ladder-frame construction and comes with a rear-wheel-drive drivetrain layout.

In terms of other features, the Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to come with a completely new interior with a larger infotainment system coupled with a 360-degree camera, captain seats for rear passengers, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging, among others. We also expect Toyota to offer improved creature comforts and safety features. Furthermore, a global teaser has already revealed that the MPV will also come with a panoramic sunroof, in addition to repositioned roof-mounted air-con vents and ambient lighting.

Toyota is yet to announce the technical specifications, however, we expect the MPV will also come with new engine options – a regular petrol powertrain (possibly featuring a mild-hybrid system) and a strong hybrid petrol engine. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a similar setup, however, the Innova Hycross is expected to get more powerful 2.0-litre units.