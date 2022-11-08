Toyota Innova Hycross Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Official Debut

Toyota is all set to pull the wraps off the new Innova Hycross MPV this month, and ahead of its official debut, photos of an undisguised test mule have now surfaced online. The MPV was spotted in Indonesia, where the Toyota Innova Hycross will make its global premiere, before making its India debut on November 25, 2022. This is the first time that we are seeing the MPV without any camouflage, and while the photo might not be the cleanest one, we do get to see a bunch of visual updates made to the MPV.

Up front, the Innova Hycross comes with a trapezoidal grille with a large honeycomb pattern, and a pair of sharper-looking wraparound headlamps, which we expect will be all LED units. The front bumper is also new and comes with a wide central airdam and triangular vents of at each end. The high shoulder line, sculpted profile and flat roof give it an SUV-like look. The shape of the rear quarter glass has been revised and has more rounded edges.

Unlike the existing Innova Crysta, which is a rear-wheel drive model built on a ladder-frame chassis, the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will be based on the company’s modular TNGA-C platform and will be underpinned by monocoque chassis and a front-wheel-drive layout. The MPV will also come with new engine options – a regular petrol powertrain (possibly featuring a mild-hybrid system) and a strong hybrid petrol engine. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a similar setup, however, the Innova Hycross is expected to get more powerful 2.0-litre units.

The Toyota Hycross will makes its global premier in Indonesia, ahead of its India debut on November 25.

In terms of other features, the Toyota Innova Hycross will sport a completely new interior with a larger infotainment system coupled with a 360-degree camera, captain seats for rear passengers, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging, among others. We also expect Toyota to offer improved creature comforts and safety features.

We expect the company to officially launch the Toyota Innova Hycross next year, possibly at the 2023 Auto Expo, should the company participate. Upon launch, the new Innova Hycross is likely to be positioned above the Innova Crysta.

Source: Kompas