Toyota Innova Hycross India Unveil On November 25

The recently teased Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to be unveiled in India on November 25, 2022. The new Innova Hycross will be introduced with a refreshed exterior styling, a completely new interior, and an all-new hybrid powertrain. Toyota recently discontinued the diesel model of the Innova Crysta, and a hybrid option could be seen as a replacement for that. Ahead of its India unveil, the Innova Hycross is expected to make its global debut in Indonesia, however, Toyota might likely use a slightly different moniker for the global markets. We expect the company to officially launch the Toyota Innova Hycross next year, possibly at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will be based on the company’s modular TNGA-C platform and will be underpinned by monocoque chassis and a front-wheel-drive layout. The current Innova Crysta is built on a ladder-frame construction and comes with a rear-wheel-drive drivetrain layout. The MPV will also come with new engine options – a regular petrol powertrain (possibly featuring a mild-hybrid system) and a strong hybrid petrol engine. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a similar setup, however, the Innova Hycross is expected to get more powerful 2.0-litre units.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be offered in two engine options, including a new strong hybrid engine.

Based on the global teaser, and the photos of the test mule, which was spotted in India in October 2022, the upcoming Innova Hycross will come with a host of design and styling upgrades. The updates will include - a new front grille, and new aggressive-looking headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The new Innova Hycross will also feature strong character lines on the bonnet below which is the reprofiled bumper and redesigned fog lamp housing. The design changes are expected to be more radical in flesh, giving a completely refreshed look to the MPV.

The upcoming Innova Hycross will come with a host of design and styling upgrades.

In terms of other features, the Toyota Innova Hycross will sport a completely new interior with a larger infotainment system coupled with a 360-degree camera, captain seats for rear passengers, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging, among others. We also expect Toyota to offer improved creature comforts and safety features.