Triumph Motorcycles To Enter MXGP In 2024

Triumph Motorcycles will compete in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), with a factory-supported race programme under the all-new Triumph Racing banner. The new Triumph Racing Team has been set up with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, one of the sport’s highly successful team owners. The team will use two of Triumph’s all-new 250 cc four-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 MX2 class and will add an entry into the 450 cc MXGP class in 2025, an official statement from Triumph Motorcycles said.

Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nick Bloor with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni - Triumph Racing Team Owner (MX2 and MXGP).

Under the new Triumph Racing banner, which will now cover all of Triumph’s racing-related activities including Moto2 and Supersport racing, the partnership between Triumph and Thierry will encompass his well established and highly successful team structure and facilities, a press release from Triumph Motorcycles said. Triumph’s longstanding team manager, Vincent Bereni, will continue to lead the team along with the current technical staff.



Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni - Triumph Racing Team Owner (MX2 and MXGP) and Vincent Bereni, Triumph Racing Team Manager.

“Our new partnership with Thierry demonstrates Triumph’s long-term commitment to competing at the highest levels of racing. We share a passion for delivering world-class performance, and the experience Thierry and his team bring will prove invaluable in our ambition to make our mark on a very competitive championship. Our entry into the FIM Motocross World Championship with a Factory supported Triumph Racing team signifies a landmark moment at the beginning of our new top-tier off-road racing campaign,” said Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nick Bloor.



Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni - Triumph Racing Team Owner (MX2 and MXGP), said, “Triumph have made a major commitment to build an MX bike and go racing in the FIM World Motocross Championship. I am happy that my team is going to be the official Triumph Racing Team in MX2 and MXGP. Nick Bloor and the Triumph Board of Directors have made their long-term ambitions for the project very clear and I see a huge amount of passion from everyone at the Factory. I am happy with progress on the bike, it looks great, has speed on the track and Vincent and my staff are working with the engineers at Hinckley on building it into a competitive package for entry into the MX2 Championship in 2024. MXGP continues to grow around the world, I am very happy to be back and looking forward to going racing with Triumph”.

Triumph Racing is based at the company's headquarters in Hinckley, UK. The Motocross World Championship team will be based near Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Triumph Racing is based at Triumph’s Global Headquarters in Hinckley, UK, where the brand’s research, design, engineering development and prototype build are located, and the Motocross World Championship team will be based at Thierry’s race facility near Eindhoven in Holland, where race team personnel, operations and competition development will be housed. Engineering groups at the Triumph factory and the race team are working closely together on continuously enhancing chassis and engine performance through an intensive testing schedule underway in the USA, UK and mainland Europe, building towards the first MX2 Grand Prix of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship.

According to Triumph, testing of the new Triumph motocross and enduro bikes is well underway and information on the specifications, performance characteristics and components will be announced in due course, along with more news on Triumph Racing’s entry into further top-tier Championships and categories, the release added.