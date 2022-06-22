Triumph Motorcycles Acquires Electric Bike Brand OSET

Triumph Motorcycles has announced that it has acquired children's electric off-road motorcycle brand OSET Bikes. This acquisition was announced ahead of the launch of Triumph's Motocross and Enduro range, and sits in Triumph's wider plan of offering a full range of off-road motorcycles and nurture a new generation of motorcycle riders.

OSET Bikes was started in 2004 by Ian Smith, who wanted to build an electric off-road bike for his son Oliver, hence the name OSET (Oliver Smith Electric Trial). Having been in operation for nearly 18 years, the manufacturer has sold over 40,000 bikes globally. The bikes also feature their in-house developed electric powertrains.

"Whilst the two brands will continue working independently, Triumph and OSET will collaborate on new state-of-the-art products to inspire young riders into off-road riding, across the segments that Triumph and OSET will have a presence in, drawing on their respective strengths to build the best bikes in the world", Triumph Motorcycles' CEO Nick Floor said upon announcing the acquisition.

"When we built that first 'garage' bike for my son, Oliver, I had no idea that it would lead to this moment. We are all very excited for what the future holds for OSET as part of the Triumph family", Ian Smith, OSET Bikes CEO added.

The acquisition of OSET Bikes works perfectly in Triumph's strategy of entering the off-road segment announced in 2020, and provides both companies with the opportunity to share and benefit from each other's knowledge and experience.