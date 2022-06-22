  • Home
  Triumph Motorcycles Acquires Electric Bike Brand OSET

Triumph has announced the acquisition of OSET, an electric bike manufacturing brand that makes children's off-road bikes.
authorBy Mihir R. Barve
22-Jun-22
Triumph Motorcycles has announced that it has acquired children's electric off-road motorcycle brand OSET Bikes. This acquisition was announced ahead of the launch of Triumph's Motocross and Enduro range, and sits in Triumph's wider plan of offering a full range of off-road motorcycles and nurture a new generation of motorcycle riders. 

Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles Aims At Sales Of 1,500 Units, 25% Premium Segment Market Share In 12 Months

OSET Bikes was started in 2004 by Ian Smith, who wanted to build an electric off-road bike for his son Oliver, hence the name OSET (Oliver Smith Electric Trial). Having been in operation for nearly 18 years, the manufacturer has sold over 40,000 bikes globally. The bikes also feature their in-house developed electric powertrains.

Also Read: 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 First Ride Review

lamumkbo

"Whilst the two brands will continue working independently, Triumph and OSET will collaborate on new state-of-the-art products to inspire young riders into off-road riding, across the segments that Triumph and OSET will have a presence in, drawing on their respective strengths to build the best bikes in the world", Triumph Motorcycles' CEO Nick Floor said upon announcing the acquisition.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Review

"When we built that first 'garage' bike for my son, Oliver, I had no idea that it would lead to this moment. We are all very excited for what the future holds for OSET as part of the Triumph family", Ian Smith, OSET Bikes CEO added.

The acquisition of OSET Bikes works perfectly in Triumph's strategy of entering the off-road segment announced in 2020, and provides both companies with the opportunity to share and benefit from each other's knowledge and experience.

