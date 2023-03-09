2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Launch Date Announced

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 will be launched on March 15, 2023 in India. Triumph has announced the launched date of its latest version of the middleweight naked on its Instagram page. The new Street Triple 765 was globally unveiled recently, with it being available in two main variants, the Street Triple R and RS.

Take a look at our recent first ride review:

We have already reviewed both variants of the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 recently in Spain, and the new model has been significantly improved, while retaining the same sharp handling and entertaining performance.

The new range also features a limited edition Moto2 variant which has been sold out as of now. With the 2023 Triumph Street Triple, the company decided to incorporate a lot of its learnings from Moto2 after being their engine supplier since 2019. As a result, the engine has received a significant update and now gets a new combustion chamber, new pistons, higher compression ratio. All of these put the 765 cc engine’s power figures at 128.2 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque @ 9,500 rpm for the RS variant along with 118.4 bhp @ 11,500 rpm with the same torque figures for the slightly detuned R variant.

The bike gets a new Shift Assist Up & Down Quickshifter system along with new IMU-operated cornering ABS and traction control as standard. The instrument console on both the bikes’s variants are different with the R variant featuring only a hybrid LCD/TFT display whereas the RS gets a full colour 5-inch TFT display. The Street Triple R comes with four riding modes- Rain, Road, Rider, and Sport modes. The RS also gets a dedicated Track mode.

In the brakes section, the Street Triple R comes with Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc calipers at the front and a Brembo single-piston sliding caliper at the rear. The RS model, however, comes with Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc front calipers with twin 310 mm floating discs with a Brembo MCS master cylinder.

The suspension setup includes Showa 41 mm upside down separate function big piston fork and a Showa piggyback for the R variant whereas the RS comes with Showa 41 mm upside down big piston forks and an Öhlins piggyback reservoir rear shock.

The previous version of the Street Triple cost Rs. 9.15 Lakh for the R variant and Rs. 11.35 Lakh for the RS. The new model is expected be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh for the R variant and Rs. 12 lakh for the RS. (All prices in ex-showroom).