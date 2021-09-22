Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition Announced

Triumph Motorcycles has announced a special edition bike, a product of Triumph's official partnership with the James Bond franchise. To celebrate the collaboration, and the upcoming 25th 007 film, "No Time To Die." Triumph is introducing a new limited edition model, the Tiger 900 Bond Edition. Only 250 such bikes will be produced, based on the top-spec Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro, and each bike will be individually numbered and come with a signed certificate of authenticity. The Tiger 900 Bond Edition will be the second limited-edition model built in collaboration with the Bond franchise, after last year's release of the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition Unveiled

The Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition will come with blacked out details and 007 branding on the bodywork

The Tiger 900 Bond Edition will come with a special Matt Sapphire Black paint scheme and 007 graphics. The special edition model will also come with a premium, billet machined handlebar clamp, with the bike's unique limited-edition number. The bike includes blacked-out details, with the frame, headlight finishers, side panels, sump guard, pillion footrest hangers, auxiliary lamp shrouds and engine guards all with a premium, black finish. Enhancing the Bond Edition theme, the new limited edition Tiger 900 features an exciting bespoke 007 start up screen animation and heated rider and pillion seat, crafted with unique Bond Edition branding.

Also Read: 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Will Get T-Plane Crank

The bike features a 007 start-up screen animation, heated rider and pillion seat with Bond Edition branding

Also Read: 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Unveiled

The new limited-edition model will also come with an additional pair of high performance Michelin Anakee Wild off-road tyres, which will be in addition to the factory fitted Bridgestone Battlax tires), and a premium Arrow Silencer, which features a lightweight brushed stainless steel body, with a carbon end cap and strap.

So far, there's no word on India availability of the 250 limited-edition bikes.

So far, there's no word on the bike being made available in India, but the Tiger 900 Bond Edition will be offered on sale in Europe, as well as the US and Canada.