Triumph Tiger 900 Recalled In USA Over Faulty Reflex Reflectors

Triumph Motorcycles America has issued a recall for 603 units of the Tiger 900 over a potential issue with the reflex reflector.

A total of 603 units of the Tiger 900 have been recalled in USA

Highlights

  • 603 models of the Triumph Tiger 900 have been recalled in USA
  • Only two per cent of these models may have a defected reflex reflector
  • All affected models will have the part replaced free of cost

Triumph Motorcycles America has issued a recall for 603 units of the Triumph Tiger 900. The cause of recall is a potentially faulty reflex reflector. The National Highway Transport Safety Administration (NHTSA) has published documents which say that only two per cent of the 603 recalled vehicles could have a faulty rear reflex reflector, which could possibly detach from the motorcycle due to wrong size of spigots. While it may not present immediate danger to the rider, but if the reflex reflector is missing then it doesn't meet USA's Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900 Price

(The affected Tiger 900 units were manufactured between November 2019 and February 2020)

The affected motorcycles were manufactured between November 28, 2019 and February 26, 2020. All model lines of the Tiger 900 such as Tiger 900 Rally, Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 GT Low and Tiger 900 GT Pro. The recall began on August 17, 2020 and all Tiger 900 owners will be notified. If the rear reflector is found to be faulty, Triumph will replace the same with an up-to-date component, free of charge.

(The rear reflex reflector on all affected models will be replaced free of cost)

The all-new Tiger 900 uses an 888 cc inline three-cylinder motor that has a unique 1-3-2 firing order, compared to the 1-2-3 firing order of the Tiger 800. The result is a distinctive engine sound, improved tractability and throttle feel, and more pulling power lower in the revs. The revamped firing order is said to replicate the strong throttle character and feel of a parallel-twin at lower revs while retaining the stronger mid-range and top-end power of a triple. Peak torque has increased by 10 per cent to 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm. While power output remains the same, Triumph says there's 9 per cent more power in the mid-range, with the numbers being 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm.

In India, the Triumph Tiger 900 is priced from ₹ 13.7 lakh for the GT variant, followed by the Rally variant priced at ₹ 14.35 lakh, while the range-topping Rally GT is priced at ₹ 15.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India).

