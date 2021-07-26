Triumph Tiger 900: Top 5 Rivals

The Triumph Tiger 900 represents the new middleweight Triumph Tiger family, powered by a new 888 cc, inline three-cylinder engine, new chassis, new suspension and brakes. The Tiger 900 is available in two broad trims, the road-oriented Tiger 900 GT range, and the off-road ready Tiger 900 Rally range. The new Tiger 900 has a narrower stance, with a lighter front-end, reduced bodywork scale and a more dominantly styled and bigger 20-litre fuel tank and lighter weight frame. The centre of gravity of the Tiger 900 has been revised too, moving 40 mm forwards and 20 mm down compared to the outgoing Tiger 800. This is said to offer enhanced weight distribution and better low-speed balance. New LED lighting with distinct LED DRLs further accentuates the newly designed face of the Tiger 900 range.

The Tiger 900 range is priced from Rs. 13.70 lakh to Rs. 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tiger 900 gets a new 888 cc triple-cylinder engine which that has a unique 1-3-2 firing order, compared to the 1-2-3 firing order of the Tiger 800. The result is a distinctive engine sound, improved tractability and throttle feel, and more pulling power lower in the revs.Peak torque has increased by 10 per cent to 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm. While power output remains the same, Triumph says there's 9 per cent more power in the mid-range, with the numbers being 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm. Prices for the Triumph Tiger 900 range begin at Rs. 13.70 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Tiger 900 GT, and goes up to Rs. 15.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the top-spec Tiger 900 Rally Pro. Here's a look at the Tiger 900's top 5 rivals.

The Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is available in both manual and automatic dual-clutch transmission (DCT) options in India

1. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

The Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is priced at Rs. 15.96 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the manual transmission variant, and Rs. 17.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the automatic dual-clutch transmission (DCT) variant. The 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports is powered by a 1,084 cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 105 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The Africa Twin Adventure Sport offers a different option to the Tiger 900 range, and its biggest USP is the DCT variant, although it's priced above the top-spec Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

The Ducati Multistrada 950 S offers a touring-oriented adventure bike from Ducati, and is loaded with electronics and features.

2. Ducati Mutlistrada 950 S

The Ducati Multistrada 950 S is the Italian brand's middleweight touring motorcycle, and comes equipped with a long list of features, including electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo, Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down (DQS), essentially a bi-directional quick-shifter, full-LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights, a 5-inch full colour TFT display, Hands-Free system, cruise control and backlit handlebar controls and lastly, Bosch cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS). The engine stays the same on the 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S with power coming from the 937 cc L-Twin, liquid-cooled motor. The power and torque outputs stay the same too, which are 111 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 96 Nm at 7,750 rpm. The Multistrada 950 S tips the scales at 230 kg (kerb weight). The Multistrada 950 is priced at Rs. 15.69 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Despite its positioning as a touring motorcycle, the BMW F 900 XR can take on tough terrain as well.

3. BMW F 900 XR

The BMW F 900 XR is a middleweight adventure touring motorcycle which is more suited for tarmac touring than hard-core off-road riding. However, it can very well take on light trails, and is quite an entertaining machine, from our experience. The BMW F 900 XR is powered by a 895 cc parallel-twin engine which is essentially a bored out version of the 853 cc parallel-twin that was used in the BMW F 850 GS and the F 750 GS (BS6 models yet to be introduced). On the F 900 XR, it has a bigger 86 mm bore, with stroke remaining the same at 77 mm. The motor puts out 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The BMW F 900 XR is available in two variants, Standard and Pro, with the former priced at Rs. 10.95 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the Pro variant is priced at Rs. 12.40 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 gets an inertial measurement unit (IMU) and standard ABS and traction control

4. Kawasaki Versys 1000

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 is more of a tarmac-oriented touring bike than an out-and-out off-road machine. But it's comfortable, capable and offers an affordable and competitive alternative to the Triumph Tiger 900 GT. The Versys 1000 is powered by a 1,043 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine which makes 118 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Priced at Rs. 11.44 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Kawasaki Versys 1000 offers a more affordable adventure touring machine, compared to the Tiger 900 GT range. The only drawback is, with its 255 kg kerb weight, the Versys 1000 is a heavy bike.

The Suzuki Hayabusa offers a completely different flavour in the world of motorcycles, and it's indeed a special bike, and makes it to this list because it offers a completely different alternative to the Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

5. Suzuki Hayabusa

Yes, we know, it's not an adventure bike. But the Suzuki Hayabusa can very well be used for touring, although it's not as comfortable ergonomically as the Tiger 900. Where it makes up for its limitations is its cult status in India, performance and dynamics package, as well as pricing. The Hayabusa though gets a 1,340 cc inline four-cylinder engine that makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, a lot more powerful in pure numbers. With a price tag that makes the Hayabusa sit very close to the top-spec Tiger 900 Rally Pro, the Suzuki Hayabusa certainly offers an option for someone with that kind of budget. The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is priced at Rs. 16.40 lakh (Ex-showroom), but with the kind of demand for the bike, the first two lots in India have already been sold out, so getting hold of one, will be quite a task.