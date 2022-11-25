Trucknetic Launches Electric Commercial Vehicle Aggregation Platform

Delhi-based start-up Trucknetic has launched a new EV aggregation platform for commercial vehicles. The company says it is aiming at helping push electric mobility in the commercial vehicle space through its new EV as a service platform.

"Businesses such as e-commerce, and logistics firms which depend a lot on vehicular transportation, are best placed to be early adopters and market-shapers in the electric vehicle space. Our company sees tremendous potential for electric freight mobility to build a green and robust supply chain for the future. Going fully electric in this manner is one step in transitioning mobility systems to adapt to climate-friendly technology and operations that will not only future-proof the business but also drastically reduce transport-related carbon emissions,” Arham Partap Jain, Founder, Trucknetic said.

The company said it has been facilitating EV adoption with fleet owners by providing them leasing and financial services to procure vehicles. The company said that the new platform would prove beneficial to supply chain startups for electrification of mid-mile and last mile operations.

In recent years the push towards electric mobility has picked up pace across segments. In the commercial vehicle segments EVs have started to make an appearance in the small CV category primarily in three wheelers as well as small load haulers such as the Tata Ace EV revealed earlier this year.