Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24

Tata Motors today released the Group company’s wholesale numbers for the second quarter of Financial Year 2023-24. Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.

In Q2 FY2024, Tata Motors Group’s total passenger vehicle wholesales reached 1,38,939 units, down 3 per cent compared to what the company sold during the same quarter last financial year. This includes the 96,817 units sold by the company’s luxury vehicle brand, Jaguar Land Rover. However, compared to Q2 FY2023, JLR witnessed a massive 29 per cent, quarter-on-quarter.

While Jaguar’s contribution to this was 13,560 units, Land Rover’s wholesales for the quarter alone stood at 83,257 units. It must be noted that JLR’s numbers do not include wholesale numbers of CJLR – the joint venture company between JLR and Chery Automobiles.

As for the commercial vehicle business, Tata Motors and Tata Daewoo collectively sold 106,620 units in Q2 FY2024, witnessing a growth of 3 per cent compared to the CV wholesales achieved during the same period in FY2023.