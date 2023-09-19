Login

Tushek Unveils Aeon Hypercar with Dual Power Options

Tushek emphasizes the Aeon's personalized experience, allowing customers to fully customize the vehicle's interior.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

19-Sep-23 01:51 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Offers buyers a choice between two potent powertrain options - a V8 plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) and an all-electric version.
  • The V8 PHEV variant has 1,903 bhp, while the all electric variant has 2465 bhp.
  • CEO and founder, Aljosa Tusek, underscores the personalised aspect of the Aeon, highlighting that each vehicle will be tailored individually to its owner

Tushek, a new supercar manufacturer from Slovenia, has introduced the Aeon, a high-performance hypercar aiming to make its mark in the hypercar market. It will be available in two powertrain options: a V8 plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) and an all-electric version. Both the variants are exclusive and limited edition and feature TDED a powertrain. 

The V8 PHEV variant of the Aeon gives an output of 1903 bhp while maintaining a weight of 1,480 kgs and power-to-weight ratio of 1.3:1. Meanwhile, the all-electric Aeon offers a power-to-weight ratio of 1.7:1, output of 2465 bhp and a weight just under 1,600 kg.

 

Also Read: Aston Martin Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Iconic DB5
 

Tushek will unveil more details about the Aeon's aerodynamics and performance specifications in the coming weeks. Inside, the company aims to provide a personalised experience for each buyer. They previously introduced the TS 900, boasting 924 bhp and a blistering 0-100 km/h time of just 2.7 seconds. With the Aeon being a limited edition model, Tushek intends to announce its production schedule at a later date.

“AEON heralds a new dawn in hypercar production, with personalization at the forefront. Each vehicle is individually tailored to its owner to create an unparalleled bond. Our launch concept allows customers to fully customise the interior of the vehicle. This sets us apart from other suppliers worldwide and ensures that each vehicle is truly unique,” says Aljoša Tušek, CEO and founder of Tushek.

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

