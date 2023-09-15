Aston Martin Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Iconic DB5
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
15-Sep-23 07:45 AM IST
Highlights
- Aston Martin showcased the DB5 alongside its latest addition to the DB series, the DB12, at the Goodwood Revival festival in Sussex
- The DB5's association with James Bond and ownership by celebrities helped elevate Aston Martin's status from niche to global stardom
- With its powerful engine and top speed exceeding 282 kmph, the DB5 remains one of the fastest and most coveted 4-seat GT cars in history
Aston Martin is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its iconic car, the Aston Martin DB5. The DB5 was first unveiled in September 1963. This classic car remains one of the world's most recognisable vehicles.
To mark this milestone, Aston Martin showcased the DB5 alongside its latest addition to the DB series, the DB12, at the Goodwood Revival festival in Sussex. Back in 1963, Aston Martin faced tough competition from luxury sports car manufacturers. The DB5 made its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, that had significant design and technical improvements, including a more powerful engine. Production of the DB5 saloon and later the convertible took place at the Newport Pagnell factory in Buckinghamshire for just over two years. In that short time, these cars earned a reputation as some of the most coveted automobiles of all time.
Also Read: Aston Martin DB12 To Launch In India On September 29
The association with the James Bond franchise, where the secret agent famously drove the DB5, contributed to its iconic status. However, it wasn't just 007 who found allure in this Aston Martin. Celebrities like The Beatles' Sir Paul McCartney and George Harrison, Mick Jagger, and Peter Sellers were proud owners of the DB5 in the swinging 1960s. Over the years, this car has remained in the spotlight, with famous personalities like Robert Plant, Jay Kay, Elle McPherson, and Ralph Lauren also becoming proud DB5 owners. This celebrity appeal helped transform Aston Martin from a niche British sports car maker into a global automotive superstar.
Remarkably, only 887 DB5 saloons, 123 convertibles, and 12 bespoke coach-built shooting brakes were originally produced. These numbers were notably small, especially compared to the UK's total car production of over 1.8 million in 1963.
The DB5 displayed in Germany featured a new 4.0-litre engine, offering 282 bhp in standard form, much reworked version of the 3.7-litre, twin cam, straight six that powered the DB4. Other technical and equipment upgrades were electric windows and optional air conditioning. Performance was a defining characteristic of the DB5, with a top speed exceeding 241 kmph. As the Aston Martin brochure of the day proclaimed, "The DB5 is the fastest regular 4-seat GT car in the world."
Also Read: Aston Martin DB12 Volante Convertible Revealed With 671 BHP V8
Aston Martin's Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll - a DB5 owner himself - said: "The David Brown era gave us so many great Aston Martin sports cars but none more recognisable, revered, and desired as the DB5, which laid the foundations of our identity as a British luxury brand synonymous with style, performance, and exclusivity.
Written by: - Ronit Agarwal
