TVS Motor Company Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Bangalore Floods

TVS Motor Company has announced special service support for flood-affected customers in Bengaluru. The initiative will be held between September 16-30, 2022. The company said the special service was being held under its 'Customer First' commitment to meet the mobility needs and safety of its customers. The city of Bengaluru was recently hit by floods due to incessant rains, which saw several areas submerged in water.

Also Read: Lexus India Announces Lexus Cares Package for Flood-Affected Cars In Bengaluru

TVS has also partnered with various insurance companies for speedy clearance of insurance claims

As part of the special campaign, TVS will include a detailed and comprehensive vehicle check-up as part of the service inspection process to look for flood-related damages and immediate repair. The manufacturer has planned adequate availability of genuine spare parts and additional manpower in dealerships across the city for hassle-free and quick service experience. TVS has also partnered with various insurance companies for speedy clearance of insurance claims.

Also Read: What To Do When Your Two-Wheeler Is Submerged In Flood Water

TVS is reaching out to customers in the region to inform them about the initiatives through bulk SMS and newspapers advertisements. Customers with vehicles submerged under water are advised not to attempt to re-start the engine in order to avoid engine damage. More recently, Lexus also announced a special service campaign for its customers providing them priority service and repairs.