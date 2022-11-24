TVS Motor Company Enters Singapore; Opens First Experience Centre

TVS Motor Company has announced its entry into the Singapore market along with the inauguration of its first Experience Centre in the city state. The company will be offering models from its Apache range in the city state including its flagship, the RR310.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company said, “The TVS Apache Series have always been at the forefront of technology & innovation since its launch in 2005 and continue to set a benchmark in the performance segment. The vehicles under the stable of TVS Apache series have offered multiple first-in-segment & best-in-class features & technology to the customers, starting from Fuel injection, ABS, Dual Channel ABS, Slipper Clutch, to the most recent SmartXonnect, Ride Modes, LED Headlamp, and democratising racing. Our expansion into Singapore, with the launch of the TVS Apache series, is instrumental in our premiumisation story and we are confident of widening our community of Apache owners in the country.”

TVS has partnered with ‘Motorsport Pte Ltd’ who will be the distributors for the brand in Singapore. The company currently operates 6 retail outlets and 8 warehouses in the city-state and holds distributorship for more than 40 brands.

TVS said that it will be introducing a diverse range of models in the Singapore market catering to both personal commuting and premium segments. The company also said that its new Experience Centre will also offer vehicle servicing facilities as well as ready access to spare parts and merchandise.