Two Land Rover Defenders Heading To Dakar Rally 2021

The production-spec cars will support Team Bahrain Raid Xtreme (BRX) throughout the 7646 kilometre race.

Land Rover is heading to the Dakar Rally 2021 with two Defender 110 support vehicles. The production-spec cars will support Team Bahrain Raid Xtreme (BRX) throughout the 7646 kilometre race. The pair of New Defender 110 4x4s will have to negotiate extreme conditions, traversing desert dunes, mud, camel grass and rocks as they carry vital supplies, crew and equipment for the team and drivers.

BRX's driver lineup includes nine-time World Rally Champion, Sebastien Loeb, and two-time Dakar Rally winner, Nani Roma. Both the models will also provide essential support for crew members, who will camp, eat and sleep in the P400 models across 12 gruelling stages of desert driving.

BRX's driver lineup includes nine-time World Rally Champion, Sebastien Loeb, and two-time Dakar Rally winner, Nani Roma. 

The Indus Silver models are powered by a straight-six Ingenium petrol engine, featuring Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology and pushing out 329 bhp. They are fitted with the explorer pack, which includes an expedition roof rack, raised air intake, wheel arch protection and exterior side-mounted gear carrier. 

Both the cars are fitted with the Explorer Pack 

Newsbeep
0 Comments

Finbar McFall, Jaguar Land Rover Customer Experience Director, said, “While the Defenders won't be competing, they will have a vital role in supporting the team as they navigate their way across thousands of miles of punishing desert terrain. The fact these vehicles are unmodified is testimony to the intrinsic capability and durability of our legendary 4x4, which has undergone the most demanding engineering test and development programme in our history.”
 

