Two-Wheeler Sales March 2022: Royal Enfield Retails 67,677 Units, Records 2.39 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Market

Royal Enfield reported overall sales of 67,677 motorcycles, against the 66,058 motorcycles sold in March 2021, clocking a growth of about 2.39 per cent. However, it registered 58,477 in March 2022, as against 60,173 units sold in the same period last year, recording a decline of 3 per cent. On the exports side, the company reported sales of 9,200 units in March 2022, as compared to 5,885 units sold in March 2021, a spike of 56 per cent. Royal Enfield said that it is on the road to recovery in the domestic market, backed by strong demand for its products and a gradual easing of supply chain constraints.

The RE Classic 350 has been the single-largest selling model for Royal Enfield for over 10 years now.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2022: Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The Year- Royal Enfield Classic 350

The company statement said, “As a challenging FY 2022 comes to a close, Royal Enfield is confident of riding through short-term challenges and continues to remain committed towards its vision of becoming the first premium global consumer brand from India. The company has a strong product lineup in-store and firm strategic plans to meet its long-term strategic objectives.”

Also Read: Royal Enfield Begins Delivery of Limited Edition 650 Twins In India

The overall sales in FY 2021-22, however, stood at 6,02,268, a 2 per cent decline, compared to 6,12,350 units sold in FY 2020-21. In FY 2021-22, Royal Enfield reported a decline of 9 per cent in domestic sales, as it registered 5,21,236, against 5,73,728 units sold in FY 2020-21. The exports, however, showed some relief as they stood at 81,032 units as against 38,622 units, recording a 110 per cent growth.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 won in the Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The Year category at the carandbike Awards 2022.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 Review

On the business front, Royal Enfield recently launched its first ADV, the Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411, at 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new motorcycle is currently on sale only in India, however, will also be introduced in the Europe and Asia Pacific markets with debuts planned by mid of this year.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 Launched; Prices Begin At ₹ 2.03 Lakh

Moreover, the company also commenced the deliveries of the 120th year anniversary limited-edition models of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in India. The company had produced 480 units of the motorcycles in total, with 120 units allotted to India, Europe, America, and South-East Asia each. In India, these motorcycles were made available via an online sale last year and were sold in less than 120 seconds.