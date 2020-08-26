New Cars and Bikes in India
search

"Two-Wheelers Merit A GST Rate Revision," Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

language dropdown

Responding to a question during a CII virtual forum, the Finance Minister said that two-wheelers are "neither a luxury nor a sin good," and would merit a rate revision.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • The GST rate cut will help reduce price of two-wheelers substantially
  • Finance Minister says two-wheelers are not a luxury nor sin goods
  • Two-wheelers attract a GST rate of 28%, same as cars and SUVs

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on two-wheeler could see a reduction in a bid to boost demand for the auto industry, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The central government minister was speaking during a virtual forum organised by the Confederation Indian Industries (CII) and conveyed that two-wheelers are "neither a luxury nor a sin good," and hence would merit a rate revision. The statement will be a positive step towards improving the sales sentiment for two-wheelers as manufacturers have been struggling with sliding volumes for nearly two years now.

Responding to a question about GST cuts for two-wheelers, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said that it is a "good suggestion to cut GST on two-wheelers as this category is neither a luxury nor a sin good and hence merits a rate revision". Consequently, it will be taken up with the GST council, she added further.

0b51m6go

Two-wheeler makers have been requesting a cut in GST rates due to boost demand

The two-wheeler industry has been under duress since the last quarter of 2018 due to the rising acquisition cost. Prices for two-wheelers increased because of IRDAI's mandatory five-year third-party insurance regulation, which was recently rolled back. In addition, the new safety regulations made mandatory saw manufacturers adding additional safety components like ABS and CBS on two-wheelers, further driving up the cost. With the BS6 norms kicking-in, scooters and motorcycles were subjected to a comprehensive redevelopment with new technologies added to make the vehicles emission-friendly. The overall cost of a two-wheeler has increased to nearly 18-20 per cent.

0 Comments

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has further impacted sales by a big margin. Currently, two-wheelers attract a 28 per cent GST, same as cars and SUVs. Two-wheeler manufacturers have been requesting the government for GST cuts as a short in the arm for sales down to 18 per cent. The revised GST structure will substantially reduce prices on the scooters and motorcycles and will help spike demand in the immediate months.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut
Triumph Trident: What We Know So Far Triumph Trident: What We Know So Far
"Two-Wheelers Merit A GST Rate Revision," Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Unveiled 2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Unveiled
Mahindra and REE Automotive Sign an MoU To Co-Develop Electric Commercial Vehicles Mahindra and REE Automotive Sign an MoU To Co-Develop Electric Commercial Vehicles
F1 Adds 4 New Rounds To 2020 Calendar With Turkey & Bahrain; Season To Conclude With 17 Races F1 Adds 4 New Rounds To 2020 Calendar With Turkey & Bahrain; Season To Conclude With 17 Races
2020 Honda Jazz BS6: What's New? 2020 Honda Jazz BS6: What's New?
Apple May Have Developed Unique Camera And Air Scenting Technologies For Cars Apple May Have Developed Unique Camera And Air Scenting Technologies For Cars
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variant Details And New Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variant Details And New Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Tata Motors Begins Supply Of Tigor EV To AYUSH Ministry Under EESL Tender Tata Motors Begins Supply Of Tigor EV To AYUSH Ministry Under EESL Tender
Do You Like The Grille On The New Mahindra Thar? Do You Like The Grille On The New Mahindra Thar?
Electric Vehicle Chassis Provider Motiv Announces Fresh Funding Electric Vehicle Chassis Provider Motiv Announces Fresh Funding
TVS ASL Will Use The Google Cloud to Develop Its Digital Platform for Spares & After-Sales TVS ASL Will Use The Google Cloud to Develop Its Digital Platform for Spares & After-Sales
Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Teased Ahead Of December Launch Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Teased Ahead Of December Launch
Uber Launches Auto Rental Service In India Uber Launches Auto Rental Service In India

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Unveiled
2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Unveiled
Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail
Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities