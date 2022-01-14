Types of Motor Vehicle Permits in India

A vehicle permit ensures that an individual can use the vehicle to travel in India as he or she claims to be its owner. The vehicles and permits are mainly for commercial purposes for carrying passengers and goods. It is important to find more details on this category of permit allowance in India before opting for it.

Details of motor vehicle permit

With this permit, you can take your motor vehicle from one place to another in India. However, the license under this category is of two types: local and national permits. The state government can approve both the permits, and one should carry the relevant document while traveling in the vehicle.

Why is it necessary to have the permit?

With this permit, no illegal or unwanted use of commercial vehicles is allowed, and it cannot travel from one state to another. The two types of permits in this relation are passenger and goods vehicles, and therefore, you can use the vehicle for either purpose in the commercial industry.

What are the permits one can get for a goods vehicle?

National permits - When a goods vehicle has a national permit, it can move from its home state to another. It can be applied for 4 states in continuation, including one's home state. Here, the vehicle should not be more than 12 years in age. Using a multi-axle vehicle should not be older than 15 years to get a permit. For this, one has to fill up Form 46 and Form 48.

Goods carriers - It is important for the vehicles meant to carry goods, and it is based on the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988. With this, the car can run in its home state.

Counter signature of permit of goods carrier - It is given in one state and is still valid in another, and it is mainly subject to the approval of the permit by the local authority. There is an exception when Delhi refuses to use the permit for running vehicles more than 7500 kilos, and these are not going on clean fuel.

What kind of permit can one get from a passenger vehicle?

There can be different permits under this, and they are as follows:

Maxi cab - This is issued in Delhi, and here the number of vehicles should be lower than 13.

Auto rickshaw and vehicle - This permit is given in Delhi, and according to this tariff, the charges in the vehicle would be calculated as per meter rate.

Chartered bus - It is mainly for rental purposes, and there is a contract between operator and permit holder. With this, the bus can go on a definite route. The driver will have a list of passengers who can go on the route, and nobody else can take the bus on the route.

Eco-friendly sewa - It is for a three-wheeler that runs on battery, and it should have a capacity of 11 passengers only.

Phat-Phat sewa - It is for vehicles to run on a particular route, carrying only 10 passengers along with the driver

Get permit on a temporary basis - This is meant for the ones outside Delhi for a limited time. It is mainly for buses that need to travel via different routes in the city.

This is meant for the ones outside Delhi for a limited time. It is mainly for buses that need to travel via different routes in the city. Stage carriage permit - It includes Delhi Transport Corporation and all other private buses. In addition, it is for the buses traveling via different routes in Delhi.

Permit for rent a cab - To connect with rent a cab, one has to follow certain things:

Should have telephone connectivity for 24 hours

There should be a place for easy parking

The owner should have a minimum of 50 cars with half of them air-conditioned

The passenger tax should be given in state where the driver wishes to run the vehicle

School or other institutional buses - This bus has golden yellow paint and is exempted from road tax. Educational institutes own these.

Permit for tourism vehicles

Tourism buses should be white luxury buses, and there should be a white ribbon in the middle of the bus's body. Here, the word tourist can be given on two edges of a vehicle. Important things to know before getting the license are:

It is a national permit which is valid for a period of 9 years whereas it is 8 years for all other vehicles ‘

If you change the vehicle with another car before 2 years, there is no need to renew the permit

The motor vehicle should have an address system, drinking water facility, small fans, and driver cabin to ease of riding smoothly

Details of fee structure of different vehicle permit

National vehicle permit

Vehicle category Fees Permit period Light goods carrying vehicle 2000 and 5000 for authorization work 5 years and 1 year Heavy goods carriage vehicle 2500 5 years

Local vehicle permit