UBCO EV Brand Reveals 2WD Electric Utility Bikes

The New Zealand based company has unveiled its 2021 range of two-wheel drive utility bikes.

Preetam Bora
The UBCO 2x2 Work Bike is a two-wheel drive off-road utility bike expand View Photos
The UBCO 2x2 Work Bike is a two-wheel drive off-road utility bike

Highlights

  • UBCO is a New Zealand based electric vehicle manufacturer
  • UBCO has updated its two-wheel drive utility bikes for 2021
  • Maximum speed is rated at 50 kmph with a claimed range of 120 km

New Zealand based electric vehicle manufacturer UBCO has launched its 2021 product line-up, showcasing its two-wheel drive electric utility bikes. The 2021 range is the fifth generation UBCO products which include the off-road only 2x2 Work Bike, along with the 2x2 Adventure Bike which can be ridden both on and off-road. Both bikes are tougher than ever with improved torque, more power and traction. Along with the new bikes, UBCO has also introduced the standalone KXH Power Supply, available in three capacities, targeted at customers who can choose the bike and power supply capacity that best suits their needs and applications.

880q097o

The 2x2 Work Bike is designed for farmers, hunters, lifestyle property owners and outdoors people

"We now have the world's toughest utility bikes," said UBCO CEO Timothy Allan. "Our bikes are what we like to call all-terrain, all-utility, and all-performance. Over the past two years plus, our product development and international supply chain team have made huge improvements to the performance, durability, security, and intelligence of our bikes. Now the rider experience is next level," said Allan.

The 2x2 Work Bike is a purely off-road work horse designed for the farmer, hunter, lifestyle property owner or outdoors person. Rendered in all black with hand guards and full off-road tyres, the 2x2 Work Bike and is available in a choice of three different power outputs, a 2.1 kWh power supply, a 2.6 kWh, or a 3.1 kWh. Maximum speed is rated at 50 kmph.

1prc0ep4

The 2x2 Adventure Bike is an on-road and off-road bike designed for commuting, delivery and weekend adventures

Along with it, is the 2x2 Adventure Bike, which has been designed for the daily commute, delivery riders, and even weekend adventures. The 2x2 Adventure is also available in a choice of three different power supply, courtesy the KXH Power Supply system, and comes with a claimed range of 120 km on a single charge with maximum speed rated at 50 kmph. The all-wheel electric drive has 1kW Flux2 motors in each wheel, and features an all-terrain suspension system with front suspension having 130 mm travel and rear suspension 120 mm travel. The suspension also comes with preload and rebound adjustment.

4vfu57j4

Both two-wheel drive bikes are available in a choice of different powertrains depending on individual choice and usage

0 Comments

The concept behind UBCO was developed in early 2014 in New Zealand. The first concept was a two-wheel drive electric, lightweight, utility vehicle. The company was first conceptualized by Daryl Neal and Anthony Clyde, and later Timothy Allan brought his multi-disciplinary product development company, Locus Research into the project, through the Fieldays Innovation Award that the first UBCO two-wheel concept won. In April 2015, the three founders decided to form UBCO and move the project into commercial mode. Through a series A investment, Timothy Allan was appointed as the CEO and the company began to establish itself as an operational entity. With forays into the US market, as well as Australia, UBCO is positioned to establish itself as a leading manufacturer of 2x2 utility bikes in the international market.

