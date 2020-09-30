New Cars and Bikes in India
Polaris, Zero Motorcycles Join Hands To Make Electric Off-Road Vehicles

The two brands have signed a 10-year exclusive partnership to manufacture electric power sports vehicles.

Polaris will join hands with Zero Motorcycles to make a range of electric off-road vehicles

Highlights

  • Polaris and Zero Motorcycles sign 10-year partnership
  • Polaris will build electric off-road vehicles with Zero's help
  • Zero will work on the battery, electric motor and controller

Automotive manufacturer Polaris Industries and electric bike maker Zero have signed a partnership agreement to build a range of electric off-road vehicles. The deal will result in the two brands building electric vehicles covering ATVs and even snowmobiles. The strategy behind the partnership is to have an electric version of every vehicle Polaris offers by 2025. Polaris makes a variety of off-road vehicles, including the off-road only RZR line-up as well as three-wheelers like the Slingshot. Polaris also owns the Indian Motorcycle brand, which it acquired in 2011.

Also Read: Zero Motorcycles Files Trademarks For Two New Models

"Zero Motorcycles' pioneering electrification experience, proven leadership, and electric powertrain technologies are unmatched in the market. We believe this transformative partnership will enable us to leapfrog technological hurdles around range and cost while providing a tremendous speed-to-market advantage. Leveraging the strengths of our teams and a shared culture of innovation and passion for this industry, Polaris and Zero will collaborate to shape the future of powersports," said Scott Wine, CEO, Polaris Industries.

Also Read: Zero Black Forest DSR Adventure Bike Introduced

zero dsr 10th anniversary electric motorcycle

The Zero DSR is an electric adventure bike

California-based Zero Motorcycles, which was founded in 2006, currently has nine electric motorcycles in its product line-up. Zero is the undisputed leader in electric motorcycles in the West, with a large share of the electric motorcycle market in the US, and has a larger market share than other well-known electric motorcycle brands like Energica, Lightning Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson combined.

Also Read: Polaris Working On Electric Indian Motorcycle

polaris slingshot

The Polaris Slingshot is a unique three-wheeled vehicle

"All of us at Zero Motorcycles are delighted and honoured to be part of this industry-changing strategic relationship with Polaris as we collaborate and co-develop the technologies and vehicle platforms that will power the future of electrification of powersports," said Sam Paschel, CEO, Zero Motorcycles.

According to the details of the agreement, Polaris will handle the development, manufacture and sales of the electric vehicles, while Zero will be in charge of aspects related to the electric drivetrain, including the battery, controller and motor.

