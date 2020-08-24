New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Zero Motorcycles Files Trademarks For Two New Models

Two new electric motorcycles could be in the works, as recent trademark filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office suggests.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
American electric motorcycle brand Zero trademarks two new names

Highlights

  • Zero DSR/X likely to be an off-road capable electric adventure tourer
  • The Zero FX/E could be an electric enduro bike
  • Zero is at the forefront of the electric motorcycle industry in the US

US-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Zero Motorcycles, recently filed for two new trademarks, for Zero DSR/X and Zero FX/E with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. There are no details on what these new names will mean, but going by Zero's existing line-up of electric motorcycles, including the Supermoto FXS, the naked SR/F and the touring friendly DSR, we can make some guesses of the kind of bikes the new trademarks will eventually introduce. Considering Zero already has several models which are designed on the platform sharing concept, the two new models are also likely to be models based on the same two platforms.

Also Read: Zero DSR Black Forest Adventure Touring Bike Introduced

zero dsr black forest

The Zero DSR Black Forest comes kitted with adventure touring accessories

The Zero DSR/X is expected to be a more hard-core, and off-road ready take on the existing Zero DSR adventure touring platform. The FXE is likely to be a new model in the Supermoto segment, although what the E stands for is not clear. Zero has already got a full touring model called the Zero DSR Black Forest, which comes with a number of accessory upgrades and packages to turn the DSR into a full-fledged touring machine.

Also Read: Zero Unveils New Electric Streetfighter

1o7e0qls

The Zero SR/F looks like any contemporary middleweight naked with sharp looks

0 Comments

Zero's FX platform is the brand's smallest bike, and also the brand's most off-road focused model. The FX platform also offers a street version called the FXS, but the new FX/E is expected to stick to the off-road genes of the platform, if and when it's introduced. So far, there's no word on actual timelines for the new models, but looking at Zero's rapid strides in the electric motorcycle market, and the brand's success in carving out a niche following in the electric motorcycle space, it may not be long for the new models to see production. Now, if only Zero sets up shop in India, and with local manufacturing thrown in as well. That would be something!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Zero Motorcycles Files Trademarks For Two New Models Zero Motorcycles Files Trademarks For Two New Models
Lucid Motors To Unveil Its Air Electric Car With An Expected Range Of 832 km Lucid Motors To Unveil Its Air Electric Car With An Expected Range Of 832 km
Hyundai Venue Wins Top Safety Pick Award In The US Hyundai Venue Wins Top Safety Pick Award In The US
2021 Honda CBR600RR Unveiled For Japanese Market 2021 Honda CBR600RR Unveiled For Japanese Market
2020 Renault Duster BS6: All You Need To Know 2020 Renault Duster BS6: All You Need To Know
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Will Rival New Mahindra Thar 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Will Rival New Mahindra Thar
MG Gloster To Get 12.3-Inch Infotainment Screen And 12 Speakers MG Gloster To Get 12.3-Inch Infotainment Screen And 12 Speakers
MG Motor India Enters The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business MG Motor India Enters The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business
India-Made KTM 200 Duke Launched In The US India-Made KTM 200 Duke Launched In The US
CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film
The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways
25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year 25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year
Panasonic's Tech Powers Vehicle-To-Everything Tests In Utah Panasonic's Tech Powers Vehicle-To-Everything Tests In Utah
Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September
Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities