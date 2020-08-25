New Cars and Bikes in India
UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses

UFI Filters claims that this filter reduces the risk of virus spread like Coronavirus by 99.5 per cent inside the cabin while shows 99.9 per cent result on bacteria.

The new car cabin air-filter filters particles of diameter of 0.3 macrons.

  • The new car cabin air-filter filters particles of 0.3 macrons diameter.
  • It reduces the risk of Coronavirus spread by 99.5 per cent.
  • Moreover, it also shows 99.9 per cent result on bacteria.
Though the Coronavirus crisis has taken a toll on the auto industry which is expected to record lowest sales in the last 11 years, it has also given a push to the demand of some auto accessories. One of the accessorises that's been in demand after the pandemic is the car cabin air filters, especially those that help prevent the risk of viruses entering the inside the cabin. UFI Filters has now launched a brand new in-car air filter- the SOFIMA D+FEND Anti-Virus.

rlp3un4o

FI Filters claims that this filter reduces the risk of virus spread by 99.5 per cent inside the cabin.

The new cabin air-filter is fitted with a non-woven fabric filter which is made with a combination of silver and copper ions. UFI Filters claims that this filter reduces the risk of virus spread by 99.5 per cent inside the cabin while shows 99.9 per cent result on bacteria, filtering particles with a diameter of 0.3 microns. While copper ions destroy the cell barrier of viruses and bacteria, silver ions penetrate the nucleus, neutralizing them outright.

1srf7t88

The air-filter also works to filter the A H1N1, H3N2 and H7N9 viruses among others.

The tests were carried out by Microbac Laboratories in Virginia and Guangdong Detection Centre for microbiology (GDDCM) in Guangzhou - accredited by the China National Accreditation of Laboratory (CNAL). The labs have demonstrated that the product is absolutely non-toxic with no OIT (octylisothiazolinone), which is harmful to human health, and has a virus and bacteria kill rate higher than 99.5 per cent. Specifically, the laboratory tests have certified the capacity of the filter to neutralize the coronaviruses from the SARS-COV family, with a kill rate of 99.5 per cent. The air-filter also helps  filter A H1N1, H3N2 and H7N9 viruses among others. The filter also incorporates the antimicrobial and antiviral active substances into the fibres themselves, which are made up of polymeric material.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

